As an interiors journalist, Christmas normally begins for me way back in July when the first festive emails start flooding my inbox, and honestly, I become more like Scrooge every year. But Primark’s traditional Christmas decor has just put a smile on my face - and it’s not even December yet.

Even if I’m not quite on board with Christmas trends emerging earlier and earlier each year, there’s not much I can do about it. With traditional, nostalgic decor a driving force behind this year’s trends, I can’t help but smile at our desire to go back to the magical Christmases of our childhoods.

If you’ve begun to think about your Christmas decorating ideas , then Primark is a retailer you must consider. With adorable motifs, nods to traditional decor and some modern flamboyance thrown in, there’s something for everyone.

(Image credit: Primark)

This year, Primark is one of the best places to shop if you’re looking for Christmas decor on a budget . Simply, it looks way more expensive than its price tag, while appearing perfectly bang on trend, too.

This is why Primark’s £8 Nutcracker is at the top of my to-buy list. ‘ Nutcrackercore ’ has been a breakout trend this year and is representative of the shift back towards traditional decor. Crafted from wood, Primark’s nutcracker has nostalgic appeal; it looks like the little ornaments my grandparents would display when I was a kid.

The nutcracker is available in two colourways, too. The first is a traditional red and blue uniform, while the second is a glittering pink and gold, giving you the choice of a playful modern ornament or the traditional nutcracker.

This style is reflected in all of Primark’s festive decor. You can see from my top picks that traditional red colourways feature throughout, while teddy bear motifs and kitsch cookware provide the nostalgic feel-good feeling we’re all searching for.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Primark has a handy click and collect service where you can bag these stunning decorations. However, if your local store doesn't have this service, or they have already sold out, I've found some more traditional decor you can order online.

Dunelm Christmas Nutcracker £12 at Dunelm If your creating a kitsch Chirstmas, then you need this charming nutcracker from Dunelm. Next 50 Pack Red/green Mix Stripe Shatterproof Christmas Baubles £16 at Next Brightly coloured baubles are key if you want to nail a nostalgic look. M&S Cotton Rich Tartan Tablecloth £25 at M&S Tartan is another traditional print not to sure away from. It instantly makes a tale look festive.

I'll wager that quite a lot of my Christmas decorations will have come from Primark this year. Is there anything that caught your eye?