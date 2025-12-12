Are you ready for Christmas hosting? Not quite? Don’t worry, because Dunelm is having a huge sale on last-minute Christmas essentials, so you can ensure the day runs smoothly.

Even after your Christmas tree has gone up and the house looks beautifully decorated, there are still a few essentials that are easily overlooked and forgotten about. From brushed cotton bedding to keep your guests toasty to a showstopping cake stand for the big finish at lunch, it can feel like there’s always something we need to pick up during the festive season.

Right now, Dunelm is offering up to 50% off selected Christmas and winter essentials, and these are the six I think are worth your time. But with decorations quickly selling out at similar retailers, you'll have to act fast if any of these buys catch your eye.

My top pick from the sale has to be the Dorma Luxuriously Soft 100% Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set (Was £40, now £20 for a double) . One of the best hosting tips is obviously keeping your guests in comfort, which is why this cosy set should be added to your guest bedroom ideas .

Available in olive green, bright red, navy, teal and classic white, there is a colourway for every taste. Brushed cotton bedding is famed for being soft and cosy; the material’s texture removes the ‘chill factor’ of flatter materials such as sateen. And the reviews echo this sentiment.

‘Dorma did it again, their brushed cotton duvet set is delicious, heavy, warm and cosy. It actually improves with washing, becoming softer and snugglier. Love the zip fastenings,’ said one.

‘Very very pleased, excellent quality and oh so warm - just what you need for winter nights,’ said another.

Christmas is an expensive time of year, so if you are still looking for hosting essentials, checking the sales is a great way to shop.