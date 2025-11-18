Habitat is the one place I’m buying all my Christmas lighting this year – and right now you can get an extra 20% off

I can’t help but feel that Christmas has arrived with a boom. I’m noticing more and more of my neighbour's glittering festive lights every time I step out onto my street, and it’s got me thinking about my own lights this year. I’m not one to gatekeep, and if you’re looking for the best place to buy affordable Christmas lights, Habitat’s already-inexpensive range is currently on sale.

Usually, I like to hold back from my Christmas decorating ideas until at least December. But this year, Christmas trends have emerged far earlier, and with many festive ranges already selling out at some of my favourite retailers, I’ve concluded that you have to get your skates on to get the best deals now.

Habitat’s Christmas lighting sale is one such deal that you shouldn’t miss.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat often hits the nail on the head when it comes to encapsulating the hottest lighting trends at an affordable price. Their Christmas lights are no different, which is why it’s often my go-to brand to buy festive lighting as well as artificial Christmas trees . Right now, Habitat is offering 20% off its festive lighting range.

Expect to see great prices on their indoor fairy and hanging lights, but what I’ve been most excited about is the Christmas Candy Canes Path Finder Lights (Was £15, now £12) . Fun and nostalgic, these lights are excellent for illuminating your outside pathways or drive. The base stakes also mean these kitsch candy canes will also slot nicely into any flower beds or planters if you have plans to make your garden look super festive.

For me, Habitat is one of the best places to buy lighting, and their Christmas lighting range is further proof that you can create stylish Christmas lighting on a budget. Which piece is your favourite?

