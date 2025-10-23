My chicest colleague just tipped me off on this stunning £5 Habitat Christmas decoration that is flying under the radar

One of the biggest perks of my job is hearing about all the best new homeware pieces from my colleagues who have spotted them when out at press events, shop visits or by constantly keeping tabs on the 'new in' section. It was through one of my colleagues who has impeccable taste that I learnt about Habitat's new £5 green stripe paper star decoration, which (until now) has sailed under the radar.

Our Room Decor Editor, Sara Hesikova, spotted the striped star decoration at Habitat's Christmas show, where it impressed not just her but Ideal Home's Print Editor, Ginevra Benedetti, too.

In a sea of festive glitz and glamour, both editors were struck by its XL size and stylish striped pattern, which looks so much more expensive than its £5 price tag. Now we're not ones to gatekeep at Ideal Home, so I couldn't resist sharing this find with you, too.

Habitat Green Stripe Paper Star Christmas Hanging Decoration £5 at Habitat

Scandi paper stars are set to be a big Christmas trend this year, but most alternatives can easily cost almost £20. While on the surface, that is still affordable, if you're looking to buy a couple to adorn your walls, the cost quickly adds up.

What makes this star initially stand out is its bold green stripe pattern, which looks so chic when paired with the green-tipped points. But what doesn't translate easily through the screen is just how big this decoration is.

(Image credit: Future / Sara Hesikova)

The star is a serious XL size measuring 75cm x 75cm x 21cm, which is bigger than a standard-sized computer monitor or a work backpack. That's a lot of star for £5.

I only have space for one star in my flat, which I'm planning to hang from the mirror above my fireplace as the centrepiece for my festive mantle display. But if you have stairs in your home or an empty wall, three of these mounted at staggered heights would look amazing.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'This Christmas, our collections are all about layering what you love,' says Abi Wilson, head of buying (seasonal and gift) at Habitat, about how the star decoration fits in the wider festive Habitat collection.

'We’ve expanded our range of single decorations crafted from a range of materials to help customers create characterful, curated schemes that reflect their personality. From sentiment-led keepsakes such as our ‘Merry Christmas 2025’ ornament and playful cocktail-inspired designs to oversized statement baubles and paper decorations, this year’s range embraces tradition, trend and retro charm.'

If you're not a fan of the green, here are a few other statement decorations that deserve a starring role in your Christmas decor.

Alternative Scandi Star decorations

Now I've outed this underrated budget decoration, I have a feeling they're going to sell fast. Grab one while you still can.