I had never heard of a bath runner until recently – it's fixed my wet bathroom floor problem and now I can't go without it

A bath mat is an essential part of any bathroom design - particularly when it comes to making sure your bathroom flooring is kept as dry as possible. However, they can often be a little uninspiring and not as useful as you might imagine.

Whether you need a bath mat for your shower ideas or to go next to your bath, it might not actually be as useful as it seems. A regular size mat doesn't always save your flooring from splashes, but the bath runner could be your solution.

It's the older sister to the bath mat - it's simply a longer version of a bath mat, which is perfect for protecting the full length of the flooring next to your shower or bath. A simple concept, but it's so effective. Here are our favourites, and why you need one in your bathroom.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme Photography)

Bath mats often feel like solely practical purchases and when you trawl the high street looking for one to provide some cushioning underfoot and protection to your floors, it's usually filled with uninspiring grey and beige options.

I'm a big believer in making even the most functional purchases fun too - everything in my home, even the boring things, should spark even a tiny bit of joy on a daily basis. Since moving into a flat with a shower in the bath, I also realised I had a problem where my bath mat wasn't quite cutting it.

It might be that the sealant is due an update, but either way, my bathroom floor was flooding with water even from a 5 minute shower. It's slippery, annoying, and will damage the lino over time, so I set out to find a solution.

I always thought that bath mats only came in one size until Ideal Home's Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight, turned my attention to a runner. This is something I usually only see in hallways and kitchens, but of course, it's perfect for the length of a shower or bath, too.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Next Home)

A bath runner is a longer version of a bath mat, so you have plenty more space to dry your feet when you get out of the shower or bath.

I can't think of a situation where this isn't handy, but it's particularly great if you have limited floor space, making it even more imperative not to soak the whole room.

'If you have a longer, more narrow bathroom, opting for a bath runner over a tiny little bath mat makes complete sense,' explains Sara Hesikova, Ideal Home's Content Editor. 'It will create a more balanced and considered look in your bathroom and it will give you a bigger area of plush, cushioned softness underfoot when stepping out of the shower or bath.'

Bath runners come in so many chic designs too. Whether you want a neutral choice to sit in the background of your bathroom scheme or you want to add character with a scalloped edge or pastel shade, there will be an option for you. It's the perfect way to add a homely, rug-vibe to your bathroom, much like you would elsewhere in your home.

Here are some of our favourites to shop now.