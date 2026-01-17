January can be a tough month. It's cold, it's grey, and most of us are spending more time huddled indoors on the sofa than we might want.

My solution is to make my home as cosy as possible, and there's one item I wouldn't be without during the cold months of the year.

Yep, my Dreamland Luxury Faux Fur Heated Throw is my go-to winter warmer, and it's *easily* the item that gets most attention in my living room when friends and family come to visit.

And I won't gatekeep, it's currently reduced in Dreamland's winter sale, alongside a whole host of other Dreamland heated throws with prices currently starting from under £50.

Now, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've been lucky enough to test the best electric blankets and heated throws on the market, and still, Dreamland's heated throw is the one I use day in and day out during the cold months.

In fact, I own two. The more budget-friendly Dreamland Snuggle Up Electric Warming Throw, which is currently reduced from £69.99 to £49.99 in the Dreamland sale, and this luxurious faux fur option.

The Snuggle Up has recently gone to live at my Mum's house (and most likely will stay there), so the Faux Fur option is the one currently draped over my sofa, and its super-soft fabric is like a magnet for any visitors to my home.

(Image credit: Dreamland)

It's the product I'm most frequently asked 'where did you get this?!' about, and it generally takes about 30 seconds for any of my visitors to snuggle up into it. Luckily, I know it's machine washable, so my friend's toddlers are welcome to faceplant into it as often as they please!

However, the best thing is that Dreamland's heated throws don't just look and feel good. They're also the best-performing heated blankets I've tested.

The blankets have six heat settings, and the higher temperatures are seriously cosy. I generally have mine set to four as I find settings five and six can get a little *too* toasty for me, even on cold nights! This is in contrast to many other heated throws I've tested, which are lukewarm at best.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Dreamland's throws also have a super-fast five-minute warm-up time. Again, this is much quicker than most comparable products I've tested. Plus, they feel like premium products that are really well made. Which is exactly what you want from an electrical product. There's also a handy auto-shut off timer and built-in safety features.

Even better, the running costs are negligible. When I added up the energy cost, it was less than 1p an hour to run.

All in all, if you're looking for a way to combat the January blues and make your home a little cosier this winter, I think Dreamland's sale is well worth making the most of whilst it lasts.