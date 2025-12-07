M&S has nailed this winter's fluffy bedding trend with this super-soft faux fur throw – but at only £29.50, it's selling out fast

It's winter, it's cold, and fluffy bedding is currently one of this season's must-have trends as we all attempt to beat the chill and stay warm and cosy indoors.

No wonder then that this M&S Supersoft Faux Fur Throw is currently one of the brand's #1 bestselling products.

Super soft, super cosy, and super luxurious, this stylish faux fur throw has nearly 800 5-star reviews from M&S shoppers, and with prices starting from just £29.50, it's easy to see why. Naturally, that also means it's selling out fast.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I spend a lot of time researching where to buy the best bedding, and I have to say that M&S is really nailing cosy winter bedding this year.

From the super-cosy M&S Cloud Fleece bedding that looks *far* more luxurious than its £25 price tag, to this luxe-look faux fur throw, the brand has cosy winter layering sorted.

This Supersoft (in feel as well as in name) faux fur blanket comes in ten colour options, each with three sizes available: a medium blanket that measures 130 x 170cm, a large which measures 150 x 200cm, and an extra large which measures 200 x 220cm.

(Image credit: M&S)

That said, the deep red and olive colourways have already sold out in all three sizes, and with M&S shoppers stocking up on multiple throws, other colour options are disappearing fast.

'This is the fourth soft and cuddly blanket I have bought,' shares one 5-star review of the M&S Supersoft Faux Fur Throw. 'They are so soft, cuddly and warm. It washes very well and keeps its shape well. It’s like being wrapped up in cotton wool. I would recommend... You won’t be disappointed.'

'It’s so lovely, the drape is exceptional, and it is *super* supersoft,' shares another happy owner.

(Image credit: M&S)

'I bought this as a Xmas present… but now it has been delivered, and I can see how nice it is, I might keep it for myself!!' says another impressed shopper. 'It’s a lovely colour, excellent quality... I’m really pleased with it. Good price for the quality.'

If you are thinking of gifting this throw, I think it makes a great Christmas present and looks far more expensive than its price tag might suggest. It's also a versatile purchase, whether you choose to gift it or keep it for yourself!

You can use it over the bed to add some extra warmth on the coldest nights, as well as to upgrade your bedroom into a luxurious retreat. Or you could drape it over the sofa to snuggle up under in an evening.

(Image credit: M&S)

In fact, M&S has a whole host of fluffy products in this Supersoft Faux Fur range that are perfect for gifting and for getting cosy this winter. Just bear in mind that if you want to be warm and snuggly this cold season, you'd better move quickly if you want to grab these bestsellers before they sell out.