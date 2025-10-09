I’ve found the bedding essential that keeps me cosy in winter and cool in summer

I’ve discovered a simple addition that’s made my bed feel warmer, cosier and, honestly, more luxurious than ever. It’s not a new duvet, an electric blanket, or even a fancy mattress topper. The secret? A flat sheet. What started as an afterthought has quickly become my go-to trick for better sleep through changing seasons.

Now I'm not pretending flat sheets are new, by any means, but I'd never considered them as a great addition for temperature. If anything, I thought they'd be a bit of a faff.

This was the flat sheet which I initially only picked up to bring an extra dimension to my bedscape before discovering just how cosy it makes chilly nights.

I stumbled across this discovery while ordering a Build Your Own Bundle from Bed Threads, which allows you to mix and match your linens to create the perfect bedscape. I only added the flat sheet because I thought having another layer of colour would look nice, so it felt like a bonus, not a must-have.

But then came this summer’s heatwave. I’m someone who still likes to be covered when I sleep, and that lightweight linen sheet was the perfect breathable layer. It kept me comfortable without overheating, and, frankly, looked far more elegant than whatever the thinnest throw I can find.

Our Sleep Editor, Amy, used an empty duvet cover but when assessing flat vs fitted sheets, she realised this would have been a better call.

Now, as the weather has turned cooler, the flat sheet has really earned its place in my bedding lineup. I tuck the sides in neatly when I make the bed, and it adds an extra layer of warmth and softness underneath my duvet.

The layering traps air which acts as insulation and helps regulate body temperature overnight. A properly tucked-in sheet also helps stop chilly draughts from sneaking in when you move around, keeping that cocooned, cosy feeling intact. So a flat sheet isn’t just aesthetic, it does serious warming work.

(Image credit: Future/Thea Babington-Stitt)

What started as a bonus add-on is now a must-have. The flat sheet has elevated both the look and the feel of my bed, making every night more comfortable, be it trying to stay cool during a heatwave or when getting cosy on colder evenings.

I’m already planning to order a few more flat sheets to pair with my other bedding sets because it turns out that once you discover this little secret, there’s no going back!

Have you already jumped on the flat sheet bandwagon? If not I couldn't recommend it enough!