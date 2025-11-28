Unless you've been living off-grid for the past month, you've probably noticed that Black Friday discounts are in full swing.

It feels like every retailer under the sun is shouting about Black Friday deals at the moment, and that's probably because... they are.

However, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I keep an eye on where to buy bedding all year long, and I know that at many of the big brand retailers, this year's Black Friday discounts aren't *actually* that much cheaper than discounts offered throughout the rest of the year.

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

That's why I'm bypassing the big brand names this year. Instead, I'll be shopping the Black Friday sales at these three under-the-radar independents, where the Black Friday deals really *are* the real deal. Here's my little black book of bedding brands you may not have heard of... yet.

Piglet in Bed

Thanks to its beautiful linen bedding in an array of muted colourways, Piglet in Bed is the bedding brand loved by every interior stylist in the business. Plus, there are the gingham fitted sheets and striped pillowcases to mention.

However, its bedding is usually well beyond my budget, and the brand doesn't discount that often. That's why the current 25% off EVERYTHING at Piglet in Bed is a very welcome treat. I've even found some hidden gems that have up to 40% off.

Piglet in Bed Cove Blue Washed Cotton Percale Duvet Cover £35 at Piglet In Bed I've had my eye on this faded blue washed cotton bedding for FOREVER. It now has 40% off, with a single duvet cover reduced from £59 to £35, and a double from £79 to £47. Guess what I'll be adding to my shopping basket today. Piglet in Bed Botanical Green Gingham 100% Linen Fitted Sheet £65 at Piglet In Bed This year, I've seen patterned fitted sheets adorning all the best-dressed beds, and I'm definitely a convert. This gingham option makes peeling back the covers at bedtime WAY more exciting, and it's now reduced from a very spenny £109 to £65. Piglet in Bed Webbs Blue Double Bough Linen Blend Pillowcases £33 at Piglet In Bed The brand has recently launched a collaboration with Morris & Co, and the result is the most elegant William Morris bedding I've seen. I'm very tempted to add this pair of pillowcases to my bedding wardrobe whilst they're reduced from £45 to £33.

Woolroom

Having tested every type of duvet filling under the sun for Ideal Home's best duvet guide, I'm fully converted to wool bedding. As a hot sleeper, it's the best duvet filling for me thanks to its fantastic temperature regulation and breathability. It really does keep me cosy in winter and cool in the summer.

I currently use the Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet in a medium weight on my bed year-round. But I love it so much that whilst Woolroom is offering 35% off its bedding this Black Friday, I'm considering investing in a summer and depths-of-winter version too.

Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet - Light £94.24 at The Wool Room UK Thanks to wool's natural breathability, my medium Woolroom duvet sees me through most of the seasons. But, summers are getting warmer and heatwaves more common, so I have my eye on Woolroom's lighter version of the Deluxe Washable whilst it's reduced from £144.99 to under £95. Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet - Warm £123.49 at The Wool Room UK Similarly, on super cold winter nights, I'm dreaming of getting snuggly under Woolroom's thicker wool duvet now it's reduced from £189.99 to under £125. Seem like an investment? Woolroom is the only brand I've come across to offer a 30-night sleep trial on its wool duvets so you can test out if it's for you before you commit. Woolroom Deluxe Wool Mattress Topper £123.49 at The Wool Room UK Lastly, I'm thinking of making my winter bed setup complete with the brand's super cosy mattress topper, whilst it has 35% off this Black Friday. As it's filled with wool, I know it will also make my bed more breathable in the summer, so it's an investment future-me will appreciate, too.

Bed Threads

Bed Threads is another independent retailer I discovered this year, and although its linen bedding is definitely an investment, I love its clever mix-and-match bedding bundle builder, and its one-of-a-kind colourways.

I currently have the Lagoon Blue linen bedding set on my bed, but I've been weighing up whether to invest in another colourway (or two), and Bed Threads' 20% off Black Friday discounts are definitely the time to do it. There's also 35% off bedding bundles.

Bed Threads Lagoon Flat Sheet £80 at bedthreads.co.uk I already have the lagoon blue duvet cover and pillowcases, but I'm considering adding a matching sheet to my collection, too. I think the flat sheet vs. fitted sheet debate has convinced me that flat sheets are the way forward. On hot summer nights, I can sleep under just this, and it will add an extra layer of warmth to the bed in winter. Bed Threads Terracotta, Rosewater & Lavender Bedding Bundle £326.40 at bedthreads.co.uk I love this terracotta, rosewater and lavender coloured linen bedding bundle. You get a duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two sets of pillowcases included. This bundle is now reduced from £510 to £326.40, so whilst its still a definite investment, this bedding will really upgrade the look of your bedroom. Bed Threads Muslin Throw £136 at bedthreads.co.uk Made of 100% French flax linen, Bed Threads throws are equally beautiful. This lightweight layer will add just the right amount of nighttime insulation to the bed on cold nights without causing overheating. Again, it isn't cheap, but Black Friday's 20% discounts see it reduced from £170 to a more affordable £136.

And more...

And whilst I should probably (read, definitely) stop there with my Black Friday spending, these three Black Friday sales are also taking up real estate in my mind.

Secret Linen Store Gilbert Gingham Brushed 100% Organic Cotton Bed Linen View at secretlinenstore.com Secret Linen Store makes the softest brushed cotton bedding, and it has just launched this Christmassy 'conker red' gingham, which now has 20% off. Plus, there's currently an extra 10% off on top with the discount code FRIYAY10. Kally Sleep Neck Pain Pillow £39.99 at Kally Sleep Check Amazon I gave this ergonomic pillow to my Mum earlier this year, and she liked it so much I never got it back! I've been thinking of rebuying my own ever since, and Kally Sleep's Black Friday sale is the time to do it whilst it's reduced from £49.99 to £39.99. The British Blanket Co. Rainbow Stripe Pure Wool Blanket £60.80 at thebritishblanketcompany.com Lastly, The British Blanket Co. has 20% off its super cosy wool blankets this Black Friday week. The brand's colourful rainbow blankets are perfect for combatting the winter gloom whether you pop them on the bed or the sofa.