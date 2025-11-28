Forget the big names, I'm a Sleep Editor, and this is my little black book of the underrated bedding brands I'm shopping this Black Friday
The under-the-radar Black Friday bedding sales you'll want to know about
Unless you've been living off-grid for the past month, you've probably noticed that Black Friday discounts are in full swing.
It feels like every retailer under the sun is shouting about Black Friday deals at the moment, and that's probably because... they are.
However, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I keep an eye on where to buy bedding all year long, and I know that at many of the big brand retailers, this year's Black Friday discounts aren't *actually* that much cheaper than discounts offered throughout the rest of the year.
That's why I'm bypassing the big brand names this year. Instead, I'll be shopping the Black Friday sales at these three under-the-radar independents, where the Black Friday deals really *are* the real deal. Here's my little black book of bedding brands you may not have heard of... yet.
Piglet in Bed
Thanks to its beautiful linen bedding in an array of muted colourways, Piglet in Bed is the bedding brand loved by every interior stylist in the business. Plus, there are the gingham fitted sheets and striped pillowcases to mention.
However, its bedding is usually well beyond my budget, and the brand doesn't discount that often. That's why the current 25% off EVERYTHING at Piglet in Bed is a very welcome treat. I've even found some hidden gems that have up to 40% off.
This year, I've seen patterned fitted sheets adorning all the best-dressed beds, and I'm definitely a convert. This gingham option makes peeling back the covers at bedtime WAY more exciting, and it's now reduced from a very spenny £109 to £65.
The brand has recently launched a collaboration with Morris & Co, and the result is the most elegant William Morris bedding I've seen. I'm very tempted to add this pair of pillowcases to my bedding wardrobe whilst they're reduced from £45 to £33.
Woolroom
Having tested every type of duvet filling under the sun for Ideal Home's best duvet guide, I'm fully converted to wool bedding. As a hot sleeper, it's the best duvet filling for me thanks to its fantastic temperature regulation and breathability. It really does keep me cosy in winter and cool in the summer.
I currently use the Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet in a medium weight on my bed year-round. But I love it so much that whilst Woolroom is offering 35% off its bedding this Black Friday, I'm considering investing in a summer and depths-of-winter version too.
Thanks to wool's natural breathability, my medium Woolroom duvet sees me through most of the seasons. But, summers are getting warmer and heatwaves more common, so I have my eye on Woolroom's lighter version of the Deluxe Washable whilst it's reduced from £144.99 to under £95.
Similarly, on super cold winter nights, I'm dreaming of getting snuggly under Woolroom's thicker wool duvet now it's reduced from £189.99 to under £125. Seem like an investment? Woolroom is the only brand I've come across to offer a 30-night sleep trial on its wool duvets so you can test out if it's for you before you commit.
Lastly, I'm thinking of making my winter bed setup complete with the brand's super cosy mattress topper, whilst it has 35% off this Black Friday. As it's filled with wool, I know it will also make my bed more breathable in the summer, so it's an investment future-me will appreciate, too.
Bed Threads
Bed Threads is another independent retailer I discovered this year, and although its linen bedding is definitely an investment, I love its clever mix-and-match bedding bundle builder, and its one-of-a-kind colourways.
I currently have the Lagoon Blue linen bedding set on my bed, but I've been weighing up whether to invest in another colourway (or two), and Bed Threads' 20% off Black Friday discounts are definitely the time to do it. There's also 35% off bedding bundles.
I already have the lagoon blue duvet cover and pillowcases, but I'm considering adding a matching sheet to my collection, too. I think the flat sheet vs. fitted sheet debate has convinced me that flat sheets are the way forward. On hot summer nights, I can sleep under just this, and it will add an extra layer of warmth to the bed in winter.
I love this terracotta, rosewater and lavender coloured linen bedding bundle. You get a duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two sets of pillowcases included. This bundle is now reduced from £510 to £326.40, so whilst its still a definite investment, this bedding will really upgrade the look of your bedroom.
Made of 100% French flax linen, Bed Threads throws are equally beautiful. This lightweight layer will add just the right amount of nighttime insulation to the bed on cold nights without causing overheating. Again, it isn't cheap, but Black Friday's 20% discounts see it reduced from £170 to a more affordable £136.
And more...
And whilst I should probably (read, definitely) stop there with my Black Friday spending, these three Black Friday sales are also taking up real estate in my mind.
Secret Linen Store makes the softest brushed cotton bedding, and it has just launched this Christmassy 'conker red' gingham, which now has 20% off. Plus, there's currently an extra 10% off on top with the discount code FRIYAY10.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.