Forget the big names, I'm a Sleep Editor, and this is my little black book of the underrated bedding brands I'm shopping this Black Friday

The under-the-radar Black Friday bedding sales you'll want to know about

A bedroom with a blue bed and pink walls
(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)
Unless you've been living off-grid for the past month, you've probably noticed that Black Friday discounts are in full swing.

It feels like every retailer under the sun is shouting about Black Friday deals at the moment, and that's probably because... they are.

Secret Linen Store Conker Gilbert Bedding

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

That's why I'm bypassing the big brand names this year. Instead, I'll be shopping the Black Friday sales at these three under-the-radar independents, where the Black Friday deals really *are* the real deal. Here's my little black book of bedding brands you may not have heard of... yet.

Piglet in Bed

Thanks to its beautiful linen bedding in an array of muted colourways, Piglet in Bed is the bedding brand loved by every interior stylist in the business. Plus, there are the gingham fitted sheets and striped pillowcases to mention.

However, its bedding is usually well beyond my budget, and the brand doesn't discount that often. That's why the current 25% off EVERYTHING at Piglet in Bed is a very welcome treat. I've even found some hidden gems that have up to 40% off.

Woolroom

Having tested every type of duvet filling under the sun for Ideal Home's best duvet guide, I'm fully converted to wool bedding. As a hot sleeper, it's the best duvet filling for me thanks to its fantastic temperature regulation and breathability. It really does keep me cosy in winter and cool in the summer.

I currently use the Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet in a medium weight on my bed year-round. But I love it so much that whilst Woolroom is offering 35% off its bedding this Black Friday, I'm considering investing in a summer and depths-of-winter version too.

Bed Threads

Bed Threads is another independent retailer I discovered this year, and although its linen bedding is definitely an investment, I love its clever mix-and-match bedding bundle builder, and its one-of-a-kind colourways.

I currently have the Lagoon Blue linen bedding set on my bed, but I've been weighing up whether to invest in another colourway (or two), and Bed Threads' 20% off Black Friday discounts are definitely the time to do it. There's also 35% off bedding bundles.

And more...

And whilst I should probably (read, definitely) stop there with my Black Friday spending, these three Black Friday sales are also taking up real estate in my mind.

Sleep Editor

Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.

Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.

As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.

