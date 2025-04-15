I swore I would never choose a flat sheet over a fitted sheet – but this advice from a bedding expert just changed my mind

There are some topics that, when raised, are guaranteed to invoke strong opinions, often quickly followed by strong emotions. Politics. Religion. The optimum way to load a dishwasher, to name just a few.

It seems *inconceivable* that someone else's opinion on something we're so incredibly certain of could differ from our own. Such, I have discovered, is the case in the fitted sheet vs flat sheet debate.

I like fitted sheets. I am a believer in fitted sheets. If there were a flag for fitted sheets, I would happily fly it. It's almost entirely implausible to me that anyone would voluntarily opt to struggle with tucking a flat sheet under a mattress when they could simply pop on an elasticated sheet instead.

And yet. When it comes to how and where to buy bedding, and indeed *what* bedding to buy, I like to think I support diversity and free will. I want to challenge my preconceptions and keep an open mind. I want to accept that other people's opinions on sheets can be different and still equally valid as my own.

As such, this week I enlisted the help of three bedding experts and embarked on a journey of sheet discovery. I don't want to alarm anyone, but I *may* now have changed my long-held belief in the superiority of fitted sheets.

What’s the difference between a fitted and flat sheet?

First up, the basics. Let's make sure we're all talking about the same thing. What *is* the difference between a fitted and flat sheet?

'Ah, the age-old question,' says Molly Freshwater, co-founder of bedding brand Secret Linen Store. 'A fitted sheet has elasticated corners that hug your mattress snugly. On the other hand, a flat sheet is just that, flat, tucked under the mattress or layered on top for an extra touch of comfort.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Fitted sheets are designed with elasticated edges (or corners on some designs) that securely wrap the sheet around your mattress for a proper, stable fit,' agree Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of bedding brand scooms.

'Flat sheets, on the other hand, are a rectangular piece of fabric that lies loosely on the bed, either as a topsheet between the sleeper and duvet, or tucked under the mattress instead of a fitted sheet.'

(Image credit: DUSK)

Is a fitted or flat sheet better?

So now the million-dollar question: is a fitted or flat sheet better? Obviously, I have strong opinions, but what do our experts think?

'Fitted sheets make life easy,' says Molly Freshwater. 'Pop them on, and they stay put. A fitted sheet will stay neatly in place no matter how much you toss and turn.'

'Fitted sheets are great if you don’t want to fuss with tucking in fabric as they stay put and make bed-making easier, agrees Jessica Hanley, founder and CEO of bedding brand Piglet in Bed. 'If you’re opting to use a flat sheet instead of a fitted sheet, they require a little extra zhuzhing and tucking in when you make your bed in the mornings.'

As someone who will always choose the lazy-girl's approach to making a bed – whether that's how to put on a duvet cover or change my sheets – that's a definite win for fitted sheets for me. However...

'Flat sheets require more time to pop on and make them look neat,' says Molly, 'but they are much easier to store and press. Fitted sheets are a bit of a pain to iron and fold, but much easier to put on the bed.'

Of course, that's very true. Trying to fold a fitted sheet neatly is virtually impossible, so it does make storing and organising spare bedding harder. If you have laundry cupboard OCD, a fitted sheet is not for you.

'Flat sheets are also wonderfully versatile,' says Molly. 'You can use them as a bottom sheet, a top sheet, or even as a lightweight cover in warmer months. If you use a flat sheet between you and your duvet (on top of you), then you can pop this in the wash weekly and save on washing the duvet cover so frequently.'

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

It's a good point. Last year, during the summer's heatwaves, I resorted to using an empty duvet cover (minus the duvet) to sleep under. But a flat sheet would have been cooler and taken up less space in the washer on laundry day.

'Adding a flat sheet between your body and the duvet 'can also add more textural interest to your bedding ensemble,' explains Jessica Hanley. 'Plus, it can provide an extra layer of warmth in the colder months!' Hmm... so perhaps a flat sheet is not only the key to how to make a bed look more luxurious, but also a way to lower my heating bills in the winter!

'Flat sheets also provide versatility as they can be folded and adjusted for different-sized mattresses,' point out Emily and Jonathan Attwood

That's another thing I hadn't thought of. All of the mattresses in my house are the same size, but if they weren't, a flat sheet would be far more versatile than faffing around with different-sized fitted sheets for different beds.

Possibly this is also the reason hotels seem to favour flat sheets over fitted sheets. I'm yet to stay in a hotel where a flat sheet isn't the norm, and I've always wondered why. I put this question to our experts.

(Image credit: scooms)

Why do hotels use flat sheets?

'Hotels love a flat sheet, and for good reason,' says Molly. 'They’re easier to wash, quicker to iron, and can be used as both a bottom and top sheet, making them incredibly practical for housekeeping teams.'

'Many hotels use flat sheets as they tend to be easier to launder, fold and iron which helps speed up housekeeping processes,' agree Emily and Jonathan.

Having accidentally washed my old fitted sheets at 50°C and caused the elastic to lose its elasticity and go baggy, this is another wise consideration; flat sheets are going to have better longevity. That means they're the more sustainable choice too.

Plus, 'there’s just something very decadent about slipping into crisp, perfectly tucked bedding,' says Molly. 'If you want to recreate that five-star feel at home, a crisp and ironed flat sheet tucked in with ‘hospital corners’ is the way to go every single time.'

I have to admit, I'm beginning to realise that I may have been hasty in my decision-making.

Perhaps flat sheets *are* better than fitted sheets. Or at least a viable alternative, depending on your preferences, your lifestyle, and how much time you have on your hands to learn how to fold sheet corners like an army cadet. I think I might now set aside the time to give it a go.