If you're looking to turn your bedroom from so-so to showstopping, there's nothing that makes as much impact as a well-styled bed.

However, creating a Pinterest-worthy bedscape can be trickier than we might think. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past four years researching where to buy bedding and testing all kinds of duvet covers, pillowcases, and sheets. However, the one thing I *still* haven't quite managed to master is how to dress a bed like a professional.

I've found that 'artfully thrown together' look can be a lot harder to achieve than it might at first appear.

As such, I've enlisted the help of three bedding experts to demystify the art of styling a bed once and for all. These are their six top tips, as well as their advice for avoiding dressing a bed 'wrong'.

1. Layer, layer, layer

When it comes to how to dress a bed, then according to our bedding experts, it's all about layering, layering, and more layering. So, let's begin.

'Layering is really about creating depth and balance,' explains Genevieve Rosen-Biller co-founder of Bed Threads.. 'Start with the basics – a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and a duvet cover.'

'When it comes to the foundations of a well-dressed bed, there are a few non-negotiables,' agrees Jessica Hanley, founder & CEO of Piglet in Bed. 'A fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a duvet and cover, and a few pillows you can properly sink into.'

'Then, for a touch more dimension, you can build on this with a quilt or throw folded at the end of the bed,' says Genevieve.

2. Don't forget the flat sheet

You might have noticed that both of our bedding experts recommend incorporating a flat sheet as a layering essential for a well-styled bed.

This should be placed between your duvet and your body, and it's something many of us – myself included – might not think to add to a capsule bedding wardrobe.

Once a bedding staple when we used quilts rather than duvets with washable covers, the flat sheet has fallen out of favour in recent times. However, our bedding experts say no well-dressed bed should be without one.

'I love folding back the flat sheet over the duvet,' says Jessica. 'It creates an extra layer of texture and gives the bed that relaxed, thoughtfully put together look without feeling fussy.'

3. Mix and match

Interior stylists aren't afraid to go bold when it comes to mixing and matching printed and patterned bedding, and it can be the key to a well-dressed bed.

'People often think they need matching sets,' explains Molly Freshwater, founder and creative director of Secret Linen Store. 'But you don’t always need everything to be identical.'

'In fact, mixing colours, textures, and even a little pattern will make your bed look much more interesting and personal. I don’t think I have any complete sets, my bed is always dressed with some block colour and some stripes.'

4. But keep colours complementary

However, whilst mixing bedding can be a great way to make the bed a focal point in the room, our experts say it is important not to forget the 'match' part of mix and match.

'Keep your colour palette tight,' advises Molly. 'If you’re mixing in patterns, make sure they share a colour in common so the look feels pulled together rather than busy.'

'Think of your bed as a colour story,' says Genevieve. 'You don’t need everything to match perfectly, but you do want a sense of cohesion. Layering hues within the same family – like a rich, deep green with a lighter sage or a palette of earthy, warm tones – always feels polished.'

'Often, we’ll play with colour by mixing a couple of complementary hues or bringing in a patterned pillowcase,' agrees Jessica. 'Keeping the palette to two or three tones means everything feels cohesive rather than chaotic – as does balancing bold prints with solid shades.'

5. Play with texture

Next up, when it comes to how to dress a bed, think about texture. 'A mix of textures adds warmth and interest,' explains Genevieve. 'Texture is what stops a bed looking flat,' agrees Molly. It will also be your best friend if you struggle with pairing complementary shades. 'Even if you stick to one colour family, texture will create depth and interest.'

'Texture is key,' says Jessica. 'A linen crinkle throw is my go-to for that tactile, lived-in look, but a wool blanket or linen quilt brings the same depth in a different way.'

You might also want to consider adding texture via your bedding itself. But, 'what you can absolutely skip is the ironing board,' says Jessica.

'Whether it’s the best linen bedding, washed cotton, or linen cotton blend, opting for bedding with a natural, rumpled texture is part of what makes a bed so relaxed and inviting. Embracing those crinkles is, to me, the secret to a bed that feels lived-in and genuinely welcoming.'

6. Get your pillowscaping on

Next up, pillows. How many pillows you should have on the bed can be a contentious subject. Sleep experts recommend just one for sleeping, but most interior stylists will recommend a *lot* more for aesthetic reasons.

'I like at least two pillows per sleeper,' says Molly. 'One for sleeping and one for propping up. I then layer in square cushions behind for structure, and a couple of smaller rectangular cushions at the front for a soft finish. It’s like building a little skyline – the tallest at the back, the smallest at the front.'

'For pillows, I usually layer four,' says Jessica. 'Two larger ones at the back and two smaller in front, which frames the bed nicely, but a pared-back set of two can look just as lovely. Then we’ll add one or two decorative cushions (stripes are always a favourite!) in either square or rectangular shapes.'

Pay attention to our experts' six top tips, and a well-dressed bed can soon be yours. And of course, if you don't feel 100% confident pulling a bold look together yourself, one of the easiest ways to create a showstopping bed is to copy the experts.

Much like when styling an outfit, the times I've gotten into trouble have been when I've bought one piece I love but haven't considered what else I own that will go with it. A sure-fire way to get bed styling right is to find an image you love, and then set about replicating the look for yourself.

I've rounded up three fantastic sources of bed styling inspiration below. If you're ever pondering how to dress a bed, this is where to see the maestro's at work.

So, do our bed-styling pros have any last bedscaping tricks they're willing to share when it comes to how to dress a bed?

Don't forget the interior of your bed as well as the exterior, says Molly. 'A striped fitted sheet can add real wow to your bed.' But mostly, 'don’t be afraid to mix things up,' she says. 'I always say a bed should be inviting, not intimidating. Loosen your corners, give your throw a gentle ruffle, and let it feel lived in and loved.'

'The idea is to build a bed that looks inviting, not overdone,' agrees Genevieve. 'The biggest mistake is overloading the bed. Too many pillows or clashing items can make it feel fussy instead of chic.'

'My advice is to edit. A few well-chosen layers and cushions will always look more refined than piling everything on,' shares Genevieve. 'And don’t forget practicality: a beautifully styled bed should also be easy to pull together each morning.'

Jessica has one last important piece of advice when it comes to how to dress a bed. 'The joy of bed styling is that it’s deeply personal,' she says. 'Some people love a mountain of scatter cushions, while others prefer to keep things pared back and practical – neither is right or wrong.'

'For me, the most important thing is that a bed feels comfortable, lived-in and welcoming rather than overly styled – that’s when you truly want to climb in and stay a while.'