The countdown to Christmas is on, and while the excitement is building, decluttering experts are urging us not to forget this one place we need to declutter before guests arrive for the festivities - and it’s an unusual one.

Decluttering can feel like a big and sometimes never-ending chore, which is why there are many places we often forget to declutter. But with this time of year, being a popular time for hosts to whip out their favourite decluttering method and get their home into shape for Christmas, there is one area you shouldn’t forget.

With guests on the way, we look to declutter obvious areas such as the hallway or living room, where visitors will see first. However, experts say you shouldn't forget to declutter your bathroom cabinets and shelves - here’s why.

Why you need to declutter your bathroom cabinets

Your bathroom cabinet may feel like a private area of your home, but it’s an important step you need to take to make space for incoming guests. Not only does it make your home look more thoughtful and considered, but it also leaves space for guests to make themselves at home, without investing in a temporary bathroom storage idea.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

‘One place that we often forget to declutter is the bathroom cabinets or shelves. I always rearrange the resident soaps and bottles in the bathroom to free up a little space for guests’ toiletries. It takes seconds beforehand, but future-me is always grateful when visitors arrive, and everything looks thoughtful, tidy, and ready for them to settle in comfortably without any last-minute fuss,’ explains Catherine Green , sustainable cleaning expert at smol .

‘This is also a great opportunity to clear any bottles stored in the guest room beforehand, so you’re not disturbing guests later or rummaging around once they’ve settled in for the night.’

While it’s easy to let old bottles of toiletries pile up in your cupboards, this chaos is quickly revealed to guests when they’re looking for a cotton pad, mouthwash or shower gel when using your bathroom.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Not only does it look messy, but having overflowing bathroom cupboards can harbour moisture, which in turn leads to damp and mould if left.

‘Layers of products, overfilled baskets, and tightly packed shelves can create small pockets where dampness settles. These hidden spots encourage musty smells and can even lead to discolouration on cabinetry or the back of the cupboard, particularly in smaller bathrooms with limited ventilation,’ explains Soma Pillay , Bathroom Specialist at Bathroom City .

‘Clearing this space before guests arrive allows air to circulate properly, keeps surfaces dry and makes your bathroom feel fresher overall. Streamlining the contents also means you can store guest essentials neatly, such as clean towels, spare toiletries and anything they may need, without items toppling out.

‘A few minutes spent decluttering transforms the vanity unit from a forgotten cupboard into a tidy, hygienic and genuinely welcoming space for Christmas visitors. You’re likely to be gifted toiletries too, so make sure to leave space for the new ones!’

Argos Home Argos Home Set of 6 Drawer Organiser - Clear £14 at Argos A draw organiser can help keep your bathroom drawers in order and help you organise your different toiletries. Joseph Joseph Bathroom Storage Caddy £23.08 at Amazon This handy storage caddy keeps all your personal items in one place, preventing a build up of clutter. Joseph Joseph Bathroom Essentials Storage Basket £16 at Amazon This bathroom storage box has a movable divider, so you can customise it to suit your needs.

So, before your guests arrive this Christmas, give yourself time to declutter your bathroom cabinets before they arrive. Even if you just spend 15 minutes organising them, it will make a positive difference to your hosting.