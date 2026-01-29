Jump to category:
I've just found four alternatives to the bestselling IKEA HEMNES daybed – and one of them is even more affordable

Plus, they all offer something a little bit different

IKEA HEMNES Daybed - green
The IKEA HEMNES day bed has been one of the brand's bestsellers for more years than I can remember, and for good reason.

If you're looking to create extra sleeping space in your home and want a compact, space-saving solution, this multifunctional daybed is a great buy. What's more, it used to be one of the *only* daybeds of its kind on the market, at least at this price point.

IKEA HEMNES Daybed

The IKEA HEMNES day bed is a bench seat of sorts that features two foam mattresses stacked on top of each other in seat form, and three spacious storage drawers underneath.

One person can sleep on it as is, or you can pull out the drawer section and lay the mattresses side by side to create a 160 x 200cm sleeping area. That's larger than a standard king bed!

The IKEA HEMNES day bed costs £329 for the frame alone, and from £449 with the two mattresses included. You also get the option of a medium-firm or firm mattress in some colourways.

It sets a very high bar in terms of value for money and multifunctional uses. However, I think these four IKEA HEMNES alternatives are also well worth considering.

IKEA HEMNES Daybed alternatives

However, the one thing that all of these IKEA HEMNES daybed alternatives lack is the storage space that the IKEA option offers.

The brand is dedicated to small space living solutions, and it knows full well that those of us looking for small living room ideas or small bedroom ideas want as much storage space as possible.

There's no denying those IKEA HEMNES drawers are perfect for stashing the spare bedding your overnight guests will need, whether that's a mattress topper, pillows, or an extra duvet.

How do you think these alternative options measure up? Do you think the IKEA HEMNES daybed still outperforms its competition, or do these other contenders give it a run for its money?

