The IKEA HEMNES day bed has been one of the brand's bestsellers for more years than I can remember, and for good reason.

If you're looking to create extra sleeping space in your home and want a compact, space-saving solution, this multifunctional daybed is a great buy. What's more, it used to be one of the *only* daybeds of its kind on the market, at least at this price point.

However, other retailers are finally catching up. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've noticed a new furniture trend emerging. Yep, the best sofa beds finally have some competition, as 2026 shapes up to be the year of the daybed.

That means the IKEA HEMNES day bed finally has some competition, and I've rounded up some of the top IKEA HEMNES alternatives below.

The IKEA HEMNES day bed is a bench seat of sorts that features two foam mattresses stacked on top of each other in seat form, and three spacious storage drawers underneath.

One person can sleep on it as is, or you can pull out the drawer section and lay the mattresses side by side to create a 160 x 200cm sleeping area. That's larger than a standard king bed!

The IKEA HEMNES day bed costs £329 for the frame alone, and from £449 with the two mattresses included. You also get the option of a medium-firm or firm mattress in some colourways.

It sets a very high bar in terms of value for money and multifunctional uses. However, I think these four IKEA HEMNES alternatives are also well worth considering.

IKEA HEMNES Daybed alternatives

Habitat Akio Guest Bed Frame £260 at Habitat UK At just £260 for the bed frame, this Habitat two-sleeper futon is a very budget-friendly IKEA HEMNES alternative. You will need to buy the mattresses separately, but it fits two standard single mattresses, so there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. If you decide it's the one for you, our guide to the best budget mattresses can help kit it out. Argos Home Pandora Velvet Trundle Day Bed £400 at Argos If you prefer the softer look of upholstered seating, then I think this Argos trundle daybed looks the most like a 'real' sofa, and could most convincingly be styled in a living space. The downside is that its two single sleep surfaces are different heights when it's in bed form. which may or may not be a dealbreaker for you. John Lewis & Partners Duplet Daybed £999 at John Lewis There are no additional mattresses to purchase with this option, and the bonus of the John Lewis Duplet Daybed is that the two stacked single beds can be separated or pushed together, so you can create a king or two twin beds for your guests. It also comes in over 70 upholstery options, so there's much more choice on the look you can achieve, which helps this daybed to blend in with existing decor. Heal's Store Storabed in Solid Oak £1,499 at Heal's It's an investment, but Heal's Storabed is the most like a 'real' bed once it's transformed into a sleeping space, and it comes with its two hand tufted, double sided pocket sprung mattresses included. You can also choose whether you create a raised king-size bed (much easier to access for guests with mobility issues), or an upper and lower single sleeping space which is perfect for kids sleepovers.

However, the one thing that all of these IKEA HEMNES daybed alternatives lack is the storage space that the IKEA option offers.

The brand is dedicated to small space living solutions, and it knows full well that those of us looking for small living room ideas or small bedroom ideas want as much storage space as possible.

There's no denying those IKEA HEMNES drawers are perfect for stashing the spare bedding your overnight guests will need, whether that's a mattress topper, pillows, or an extra duvet.

How do you think these alternative options measure up? Do you think the IKEA HEMNES daybed still outperforms its competition, or do these other contenders give it a run for its money?