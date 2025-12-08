A bedside table is an area of the home that can quickly become cluttered, as a space we value for its functionality, over aesthetics. But if you’re a little sick and tired of the mess, a bedside pocket holder (£17.93 at Amazon) is ideal for keeping books, magazines and glass off your bedside table and tucked away safely.

As a naturally messy person, I'm always on the lookout for new ways to keep my home in order. While looking for ways to organise a bedroom, I stumbled across these handy holders.

Designed to slot onto your bedframe and hang from the side, bedside pocket holders keep your nighttime essentials within arm's reach, clearing the visible clutter from your bedside table. Because of this, they are a new bedroom storage idea that I will be investing in this winter.

KIKKERLAND Kikkerland Boiled Wool Bedside Pocket, 22x 28.2x 4 Cm, Grey £17.93 at Amazon Made from boilded wool, this pocket holder is soft to the touch and looks surprisingly stylish. Esteopt Esteopt Felt Bedside Storage £5.99 at Amazon This organiser has added pockets to keep smaller items such as remotes and even your phone secure. VALINK Valink Bedside Felt Storage Bag With Pockets £5.95 at Amazon These holders slot easily onto the side of your bed, making them a very discreet storage option.

I frequently use my bedside table as a bit of a dumping ground. More often than not, it has a stack of books, some discarded jewellery and my glasses left on top of it. Don’t get me wrong, I use these items every day, and they’re handy to have within reach, but they do make my nightstand look very messy.

This is where the bedside pocket holders come in handy, especially if you’ve just gone through the process of decluttering your bedroom . They hang neatly against the side of your bed, with enough space for books, magazines and other trinkets to discreetly slot inside. While I wouldn’t use one to store my earrings, I think they’re really handy to have if you’re a nighttime reader.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

The Kikkerland Boiled Wool Bedside Pocket (£17.93 at Amazon) is designed to keep books, phones, remotes and even iPads safe and out of the way while you sleep. It folds into the side of your bedframe, turning the side of your bed into a handy pocket. It’s available in a sleek grey colourway, designed to blend in well with your bedroom colour scheme .

I even think that this practical storage solution is a great stocking filler or gift for any of your loved ones who are big readers or enjoy an evening watching TV in bed (who doesn't!). Not to mention that this Amazon model has racked up thousands of positive reviews online.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

‘A perfect addition to the bedroom to keep clutter tidy. These pockets are made of a lovely boiled wool, so they have a soft feel, but sturdy and strong, and they look good too. They are low profile and subtle,’ said one.

‘I did my research before buying this item as there are lots of different varieties on offer; however, this looked very smart and well-made, plus it was a good price. I am very happy with my purchase.’

Personally, I’d say investing in storage solutions is never a bad idea, and this one offers both convenience and promises to keep your bedside table free from clutter. It’s a win-win.