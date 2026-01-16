These 6 lighting trends are set to be big in 2026 – experts reveal the lamp styles and fixture colours to add to your home this year

Updating your lighting is one of the best and easiest ways to give your home a refresh. And what better time to do that than the new year? Especially since a new year brings a new mood and new trends with it – including lighting trends for 2026.

Some of these trends are very new but others are just evolved versions of popular looks from previous years – as it is with many 2026 home decor trends. And since one of the biggest interior trends for this year is making your home more personal to you, a reflection of you and your style, it’s only natural that this also applies to this year’s biggest lighting ideas.

‘For 2026, I’m expecting lighting that has more guts and personality – I’m predicting pieces that feel punchy, personal and full of humanity,’ says Esther Patterson, founder of lighting brand Curiousa. ‘People are increasingly interested in objects that tell a story, that reflect individuality and character, rather than just blending into the background. I think this comes from a broader desire for interiors that feel joyful and expressive, rather than anonymous.’

1. Go for warm-coloured lamps and light fixtures

(Image credit: Future PLC)

This year, we all aspire to make our homes feel relaxed, cosy and comforting. And warm colour schemes contribute towards creating this feel in our spaces, as does warm-coloured lighting. Whether it’s a yellow lampshade or an amber-glass lamp, anything goes.

Amber and brown-coloured glass is one of the biggest living room trends of 2026 so it only makes sense that this look would come into play when it comes to lighting trends, too.

‘In 2026, we’ll see a shift towards warmer sunshine shades, from papaya to ochre to pink, reflecting a growing desire for bright, energetic interiors that add a pop to a neutral base,’ says Julia Barnes, buying director at ValueLights.

‘This trend builds on the dopamine-inspired palette we saw last year, but in a more refined and considered way. In lighting, introduce these sun-warmed tones through striped fabric shades or tinted glass, which adds warmth without overwhelming the space. Coloured glass pendants, particularly in amber or pinks, can be layered. I also love using orange in smaller accents like a coloured lamp base.’

2. Invest in rechargeable lamps

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

The last couple of years saw the rise of wireless lamps. And this lighting style is not going anywhere anytime soon as rechargeable lighting is only growing in popularity going into 2026.

‘Rechargeable lighting continues to be a standout category for us season after season,’ says Jo Plant, chief creative officer at Pooky. ‘It’s an evolution rather than a brand-new trend – driven by how people live now, and offering flexibility, ease and beautiful design.

'Portable lamps can move effortlessly from room to room, which encourages people to experiment more with placement and styling. They’re perfect for adding a cosy glow to darker corners, highlighting features like alcove shelving, or bringing atmosphere to dining tables, mantels and bedside tables. Because they don’t need wiring, they make it incredibly easy to layer light throughout the home.’

3. Incorporate wall sconces

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Another style of lighting that’s set to be popular this year is the wall sconce – a feature of perhaps more traditional homes that’s being given a contemporary twist.

‘I anticipate wall sconces will be one of the leading lighting trends in 2026, offering an elegant way to layer light throughout the home,' Julia at ValueLights says.

'They were once considered a more traditional design feature, but they’re very much back on trend thanks to more contemporary designs that suit a range of interiors. I love using wall sconces either side of a bed. They are also perfect for framing artwork or mirrors, adding symmetry, colour, and texture to blank walls or otherwise unused spaces without taking up floor space.'

4. Opt for metal-finish lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Metal finishes continue to be really popular among lighting shoppers. But while 2025 belonged largely to the chrome lighting trend - which is still on trend this year, too - in 2026, metals with a more aged look are going to be even bigger than before, especially brushed brass.

‘Brushed brass and antique gold are still popular light fixture and fittings colours as they bring an instant sense of warmth and luxury to a space. These metals look aged which gives the feeling they’ve been there forever and that the light was made for that room. I recommend incorporating these tones into interiors with statement pendants and elegant wall sconces,’ Julia at ValueLights advises.

Jo at Pooky adds, ‘We consistently see brass outperforming other finishes like bronze or nickel, across everything from table lamps to wall lights, pendants and flush fittings. It has a warmth and versatility that makes it incredibly easy to live with.’

5. Add warm, dimmable lightbulbs

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

‘Always consider the quality of light too – I lean towards daylight or warm bulbs. Cool light can feel sharp, whereas warmth makes a space feel like home,’ Esther at Curiousa says.

Warm-toned lighting is pretty much essential for creating a cosy ambiance in your home, especially once the light is turned on. So opting for warm lightbulbs over cool ones is key. A dimmable feature is also a plus as it makes it even easier to create the right atmosphere in your home.

‘I anticipate warm, dimmable bulbs will become essential, not just for cosy season but throughout the whole year, as they allow controlled layering of ambient, task and accent lighting,’ Julia at ValueLights says.

6. Make a statement with sculptural shapes

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

In the last couple of years, lighting has come a long way, especially the high street options. So you can get some beautiful and unique lamps without breaking the bank, which in turn has led to the rise of the statement lighting trend. Lamps and light fixtures can look almost like pieces of art with sculptural forms and interesting shapes.

‘People are craving pieces with character, depth and a story. Ultra-minimal or purely neutral lighting that doesn’t connect with the rest of a room’s personality feels less inspiring. Lighting should not just illuminate a space but it should evoke feeling and atmosphere,’ Esther at Curiousa says.

Jo at Pooky concludes, ‘Customers are becoming increasingly confident in choosing lighting that reflects their own taste, rather than chasing short-lived micro-trends, building on what we saw in 2025.’