5 colours that go with brown — the colour combos experts use to make this shade look incredible in any room

It's safe to say that brown is having something of a moment right now – from fashion and nails to, of course, interiors, it's all about adding in some brown. However or wherever you're using it, you're probably wondering what colours go with brown in order to create a truly stunning scheme.

Even before we started planning how to decorate with Mocha Mousse, Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2025, we've been seeing brown becoming ever more popular with tastemakers as the paint trend to know about.

In the home, brown isn't confined to one space, from brown kitchen trends to living rooms decorated in brown. And so whichever space you're trying out the colour in, we've tried to make your decorating a little easier by asking the colour experts which shades you should be using brown alongside.

'There are several shades that can work really well to create a beautiful and harmonious look alongside brown,' says Emma Deterding, founder of Kelling Designs. 'The choice of colour really depends on the specific shade of brown you opt for, as well as your personal preference and how you want the living room to look and feel overall.'

With that in mind, let's discover which colours go with brown...

Neutrals

'It's no surprise really that beiges and creams work perfectly with brown,' begins Emma. 'Creating an effortless, neutral scheme that is warm, they provide subtle contrast whilst maintaining an understated aesthetic.'

Depending on which brown you're using, you may also be relying on these neutrals to bring some warmth into the overall scheme. 'Partnering beautifully with neutral hues and natural tones such as ‘Clay’ and ‘Lute’, stronger browns add contrast to a scheme that will add warmth to an otherwise cooler interior,' explains Ruth Mottershead, creative director of Little Greene.

Deep blues and greens

Blues and greens in general tends to pair extremely well with brown, but arguably none quite as well as teal.

'Contrast with a cooler pop of teal or an intense cocooning colour such as ‘Dark Brunswick Green',' suggests Ruth from Little Greene.

'Certain shades of blue - navy or teal for instance - can work really well with browns,' says Emma. 'They can help to add elegance and refinement to a living room, and generally tend to work great when you're creating a coastal or nautical-inspired scheme.'

Orange

For a bold, or a Mid-Century look, consider using orange if you're wondering which colours go with brown.

'Orange and terracotta tones also go really well with brown,' agrees Emma. 'These warm and vibrant shades can help create a cosy and inviting feeling, and when used in a balanced way, will ensure you don't overwhelm the room.'

Light pinks and greens

One or the other, or even both together, pale pinks and greens are firm friends of brown.

'Brown works really well with warm plaster pinks and stony neutrals,' advises Anna Hill, brand director at Fenwick & Tilbrook. 'Some of our most popular options for pairing with browns would be ‘Vintage Peony’ and ‘Gypsum.'

'Olives and sage greens also pair perfectly with browns, bringing in a nature-inspired palette that just works,' adds Emma. 'It can really help ground a living room and create this rich, earthy ambience.'

Brown

Yep brown itself makes the list of which colours go with brown!

'Rich browns are also wonderfully evocative when colour drenched across all elements within a space including all four walls, panelling and woodwork for a truly impactful, cosy finish,' suggests Ruth from Little Greene. So perhaps try a little colour drenching for 2025.

What else to consider when using brown in a space

When wondering what colours go with brown, you need to be aware that's not all you ned to be considering. Whether you're looking to get the most out of brown colour psychology in your decor and accessories or are on the hunt for tips on painting with brown, the buck doesn't stop with colour.

Balance

'One of the key things to consider when using brown is balance,' cautions interior designer Emma. 'Brown can be a really dominant colour so it's important you break it up and balance it out.

'You also need to ensure you have a really good, layered lighting scheme in the room as brown has a tendency to absorb light - leading to a room that feels really dark and uninviting,' she continues. 'Pattern will also be your best friend, helping to bring visual interest and ensure you don't end up with large amounts of brown throughout the space.'

Texture

Every space should utilise texture, and a brown space is no exception. 'With their earthy tones, chocolate browns are a subtle nod to nature and work wonderfully with natural materials such as stone, wood, wicker and rattan finishes,' says Ruth from Little Greene.

So now you know what colours go with brown, we hope you have fun playing with these pairings and finding your own favourite.