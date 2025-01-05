How to decorate with Pantone's Mocha Mousse – interior pros share how to use this delicious and cosy brown shade in 2025
Love the new Pantone Colour of the Year but don’t know how to use it in your home? Interior experts reveal the best ways
Each year Pantone chooses a colour of the year that is set to define colour trends in our clothes and our homes. The pick for 2025 was Mocha Mousse, a deliciously chocolatey brown shade, and if you want to prove that you have your finger on the pulse of the hottest home decor trends this is how to decorate with Mocha Mousse, according to interior experts.
Whether you’re in the mood for some brown living room ideas or are looking to inject shade into your bedroom, there are many different ways to go about it – especially as Mocha Mousse is such a versatile shade of brown.
‘Pantone’s Colour of the Year often sets the tone for both interior and fashion trends,’ says Tom Revill, creative director of Plank Hardware. ‘The tone is a velvety blend of chocolate and coffee, radiating sweet richness and subtle luxury. Infused with elegance and earthy refinement, Mocha Mousse offers a discreet touch of glamour while honouring the timeless beauty of the natural world.’
So while there are very few ways in which you could go wrong with this delicious hue, these are some of the top expert-approved recommendations and things to keep in mind when decorating with Mocha Mousse to make the most of it.
How to go big with Mocha Mousse in your home
Mocha Mousse is a great neutral shade which is why it makes for the perfect base colour to build the rest of the room on.
‘Use the colour as a base,’ says Amthal Karim, head of design at Furniture And Choice. ‘Mocha Mousse can be a great muted colour for large furniture pieces. Consider using similar shades of brown for your sofa, rugs, or even wooden flooring as this creates a warm and inviting space.’
Tom at Plank Hardware agrees, ‘Make a bold yet timeless statement with Mocha Mousse-coloured furniture. A plush sofa or an accent chair in this hue serves as a focal point that blends seamlessly with other earthy tones or metallic accents.’
A variety of different textures is key here, otherwise, you could be in danger of making your space look a bit flat. ‘You can incorporate different textures and materials in similar tones to add depth and interest. Think about using leather, wood, and textiles like wool or linen. For example, a leather armchair, wooden coffee table, and brown linen curtains can create a rich, layered look,’ Amthal suggests.
Mocha Mousse also makes for the perfect wallpaper or paint idea. ‘It’s a shade that doesn’t shout for attention but instead whispers sophistication, warmth, and comfort,’ says Victoria Yardley, founder of eco-paint brand Victory Colours. ‘For a year when we’re all craving connection and calm, I think it’s a brilliant choice. Browns have long been overlooked in favour of greys and beiges, but this shade offers a refreshing alternative – it’s soft yet luxurious, warm yet versatile. It reflects a shift towards creating nurturing, cocoon-like spaces in our homes, especially as we prioritise well-being and slower living.’
There are so many different shades of brown - but Pantone's Mocha Mousse is a very particular tone. Given the amount of browns, it's hard to find the right one - but Graham & Brown's Hot Mocha paint is the perfect match.
Given brown's comeback this year, it's also predicted that brown leather upholstery is going to come back in style. And we love this retro, mid-century modern take on the look from Argos.
Brown and corduroy make the perfect, 70s-style pairing. And with the corduroy's current popularity in fashion, we're pretty sure it won't be long before it makes its way into interiors, too. These cord-effect curtains in the trendy brown shade from Next are perfect!
How to incorporate hints of Mocha Mousse throughout the home
At the end of the day, Mocha Mousse brings a new approach to home decorating, taking a colour that was seen as outdated and making it cool again. And it’s also a trend so we don’t blame you if you don’t feel like going full steam ahead, covering your entire home in Mocha Mousse. Incorporating little pops of this dreamy, soft shade throughout your home works just as well.
‘Start by introducing Mocha Mousse gradually into your space, think soft furnishings like throws or cushions,’ says Sam Deeble, home interiors expert at Woods Furniture. ‘From there, layer up with a mix of shades and textures to create depth and warmth. Its versatility makes it a timeless choice that works seamlessly with almost any style. Incorporating wall art that features Mocha Mousse is another fantastic way to introduce the colour into your home in a stylish and subtle way.’
Amthal at Furniture And Choice adds, ‘If you prefer a more subtle approach, use Mocha Mousse in smaller accessories like throw pillows, blankets, vases, or picture frames. These accents can tie a room together and add warmth without overwhelming the space.’
When asking experts hot to include a hint of Mocha Mousse in a home, several suggested a piece of art. And we think it's a genius idea - especially when the artwork in question combines various shades of brown so beautifully as this La Redoute print.
When decorating with Mocha Mousse, using various texture is crucial for a balanced look. And this faux fur throw from Habitat brings just the right amount of heavenly soft texture.
What colours to pair with Mocha Mousse
While you can certainly colour drench a room in Mocha Mousse, using a paint shade like the Graham & Brown Hot Mocha or Little Greene's Affogato, when styling your space, it’s best to introduce some other colours to pair with Mocha Mousse to avoid the room looking flat and uninteresting.
‘While Mocha Mousse is incredibly versatile, it’s best not to overdo it. Using it across all your furniture pieces in one space can make a room feel too uniform,’ Sam at Woods Furniture says. ‘Mocha Mousse pairs beautifully with earth tones like olive green and terracotta for a natural, grounded vibe. Jewel tones like emerald or deep sapphire add a luxurious feel, while soft neutrals like cream and grey keep things light and balanced. For a touch of glam, you can’t go wrong with metallics like gold or bronze.’
Amthal at Furniture And Choice continues, ‘While it's beneficial to use complementary shades, relying too heavily on similar brown tones without variation can make the space feel monotonous and lack visual interest. To add depth and dimension, incorporate different textures and a mix of colours.’
Very bright primary or neon colours also don’t work well with Mocha Mousse, and neither do stark whites. ‘I’d avoid neon colours or overly cool whites as they clash with the warmth of Mocha Mousse and can feel harsh. You want to enhance its depth, not fight against it, so stick to colours that create harmony or a striking contrast,’ Sam says.
What rooms to use Mocha Mousse in
As you may have gathered by now, Mocha Mousse really shines in cosy living room ideas due to its comforting, cocooning nature. But for the same reasons, it is also the perfect bedroom colour scheme.
‘Pantone chose Mocha Mousse as its 2025 colour of the year due to its grounding nature, which invokes a sense of harmony. This makes it perfect for spaces where you want to relax and unwind, such as living rooms and bedrooms,’ Amthal at Furniture And Choice says.
Victoria at Victory Colours continues, ‘This colour would shine in a cosy living room, adding depth and warmth without overwhelming. It’s also perfect for dining spaces, where its richness creates an inviting, intimate atmosphere. For a bold statement, use it in a bedroom alongside soft linens for a restful, enveloping retreat.’
The two rooms of the home where it’s better to go lightly with Mocha Mousse are bathrooms and kitchens, especially if they are on the smaller and darker side.
‘Bathrooms are typically smaller spaces that benefit from light, airy colours to make them feel more open and spacious. Mocha Mousse might make a small bathroom feel even smaller and more enclosed,’ Amthal says.
Sam at Woods Furniture agrees, ‘In small, dark bathrooms or kitchens, it can feel a bit heavy, so I’d suggest using it sparingly in those areas.’
But brown kitchen ideas are trending so if your cooking space boasts light and space, who are we to stand in your way? Otherwise, you can incorporate the shade through smaller accessories like table linens or even a chic bin, like the below from Brabantia.
Going for bath or kitchen linens in Mocha Mousse over something large-scale like the walls, flooring or pieces of furniture is the perfect way to incorporate it without overpowering the space. And these brown linen tea towels - which can also be used as hand towels - are ideal for that.
Even something as utilitarian as a bin can be stylish, sporting the current on-trend colour. Brabantia proves just that with this petite 3L design, perfect for the bathroom, in the Satin Taupe colourway. Plus, Brabantia bins are some of the best on the market, they never disappoint.
Whatever you do, we hope you give this grounding brown shade a shot in your home.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
