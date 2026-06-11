Experts reveal five ways to block the sound of noisy neighbours out of your bedroom for a better night's sleep

Warm summer evenings are made for open windows, but they're also when outside noise tends to be at its loudest. Late-night garden gatherings, children playing outside, or bass from a nearby speaker can quickly leave you wanting to block the sound of noisy neighbours from your bedroom.

The good news is that you don't need to invest in a huge renovation to soundproof your bedroom and help you sleep better. 'Even quiet sound from next door stops your brain switching off properly,' explains Ben Hancock, managing director of Oscar Acoustics. 'Bedrooms feel worse because we expect peace there. The daytime hum is gone, so every creak or thud upstairs lands harder.'

From strategic furniture placement to simple upgrades that absorb sound, these expert-approved fixes can help block out neighbour noise and create a more restful sleep space.

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1. Seal gaps around doors and windows

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nathalie Priem)

One thing you shouldn't do, says Ben, is treat only one surface when trying to block out unwanted noise.

'Sound behaves like water, it pours through any opening,' he says. A gap under the bedroom door, poorly fitted window frames or spaces around skirting boards can let in a surprising amount of airborne noise - the sound of the TV, the radio and neighbours' voices - even when everything appears shut.

Ben is clear on where to start. 'Seal every gap. Acoustic sealant or draught excluders around doors and skirting will cut airborne noise.'

In practice, this means working around the room methodically. As well as using draught excluders around doors, draught-proofing your windows can help reduce gaps that let sound travel indoors. A brush-style or rubber door sweep tackles gaps at the bottom of the door.