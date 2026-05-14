These lush planting ideas will shelter your seating area from wind, noise and nosy neighbours – they're natural screening tricks that experts swear by

With unpredictable summer weather ranging from too hot, too wet or too windy – let's face it, it pays to be 'garden shade prepared' living in the UK!

It's important to consider the orientation of your garden to see what would work best. If garden seating is situated in a naturally windy and shady corner, you'll need sturdy planting options; if it's south-facing, varieties that are happy in full sun will work best.

We look at how you can add shelter with plants to your garden seating space that can ensure you have a cosy nook for summer relaxation that looks fabulous, as well as being super practical. Our experts give us the lowdown on what to plant.

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1. Bamboo

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'Bamboo can be used to create a fast-growing, dense screen to offer shade and privacy around seating areas,' suggests Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director at LBS Horticulture.

The type of variety you choose is important, as some can spread very quickly to areas you might not want them in, and they will need to be pruned to keep them in shape.

Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation, says, 'Lump forming bamboo will quickly grow, with its dense stalks and thick leaves providing privacy, soundproofing and sound reduction. Unlike running bamboo, clump-forming bamboo is much easier to manage as it spreads very slowly, only about 10 to 25cm a year, with new canes emerging close to the original plant. It truly creates dense ‘clumps’, perfect when you are sheltering an area of your garden.'

Bamboo is also a really good sustainable choice and is very hard-wearing. Lucy recommends Fargesia Campbell, which has distinctive green canes – you can get a 2.5 litre pot for £20.95 from The Palm Centre, and Fargesia Asian Wonder, from £18.99, Suttons. This has ruby red canes and olive green foliage when it reaches maturity.

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2. Tall grasses

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Next up are tall grasses; these are really effective and eye-catching additions to your seating area, especially if it catches a breeze.

'Tall grasses are your first line of defence,' says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. 'Miscanthus sinensis varieties can reach up to 2 metres tall in a season and form dense, rustling screens from late spring through to February. For smaller gardens, Calamagrostis grasses stand bolt upright even in the wind and never flop. Plant either on your prevailing wind side, and you'll notice a genuine difference in your seating area.'

Another name for Miscanthus sinensis is Chinese silver grass. You can buy various-sized pots from Crocus, from £9.99. A good Calamagrostis grass variety is acutiflora Karl Forester feather reed, £15.99 for a 9cm pot, B&Q.

3. Climbing varieties

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'Climbing plants on a pergola can turn your seating area into a proper outdoor room. Wisteria gives fragrant overhead coverage within two or three seasons,' says Julian.

Wisteria is a stunning variety to consider. We love Sinensis Prolific Blue, which you can buy from Gardening Express currently for £29.99.

'Grow Star Jasmine close to where you will be sitting in your garden and you will be able to enjoy its sweet, relaxing scent of vanilla which drifts from the dense clusters of dainty star-shaped flowers which it produces from late spring into mid summer,' suggests Lucie. You can buy a 9cm pot for £7.99 from J. Parker's.



Both of these choices will look fabulous growing up a pergola.

Pressure treated Dunster House Utopia Wooden Garden Pergola Spruce Frame Kit, 2m x 2m, Heavy Duty £21.07 at Amazon This sturdy pergola is perfect for creating a cosy seating space in your garden. You can grow climbers up it for impact and shelter. Classical design Habitat Ivy Stripe Rattan Accent Chair £120 at Argos Super comfy and ideal for sitting within a pergola, this accent chair has weather-resistant rattan and green striped cushions. Rustproof SCENDOR Metal Trellis Arch Plant Support, 70 inches H £55.99 on Amazon Use this trellis next to your pergola to train your climbing varieties. Its sturdy design is perfect for creating a sheltered nook in your garden.

4. Raised beds and containers

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'If you need to create a movable shade or have limited space, many plants that can be used to provide shade can be grown in containers,' says Richard.

Good tall varieties to consider are hollyhocks and foxgloves. The former can grow up to 8 feet in height and loves full sun in well-drained soil. Make sure you buy large, deep containers and choose a variety like Summer Carnival if you want less height. You can buy a pack of seeds for £2.80 from B&Q.

Foxgloves are a striking variety to grow in a garden and again, give a wonderful height and vibrancy to a space. They can thrive in sturdy containers and like partial shade. Get yours from Dobies, we like 'Dalmation Mixed', which are available in 9cm pots for £14.99.

5. Small trees

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Small trees can be planted in containers initially or in raised beds. Julian explains, 'Well-placed small trees create height, filter sound and give the garden a sense of permanence.'

Julian recommends amelanchier lamarckii, 'It's a brilliant all-rounder with spring blossom, light summer canopy, and exceptional autumn colour.' You can buy from Suttons, from £29.99 for a 3.5 litre pot. Another option from Julian is Betula utilis, or Himalayan birch, if you have a larger garden that needs more protection. 'It works beautifully as a multi-stem, creating a grove effect that frames rather than crowds the seating.'

Crocus sell a single stem in a 1.5 litre pot for £27.99, they grow into stunning trees with a stem that changes from chestnut brown to white as it reaches eight years old.

'The trick is to think in layers with grasses at ground level, climbers rising vertically, and a canopy overhead. Get those three working together, and you've created a genuine outdoor living room, not just a patio with a chair on it,' advises Julian.