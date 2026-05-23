5 easy and effective fixes to make an overlooked front garden feel more private and welcoming without blocking out light

Whether it’s neighbours peering in, constant foot traffic, or simply feeling a little too ‘on display’, it can be difficult to relax if your front garden feels too exposed.

And while front gardens are often designed to feel welcoming, there’s a difference between open and overlooked. The good news is that creating more privacy doesn’t necessarily mean building a huge wall or completely shutting yourself off from the street. In fact, some of the best front garden privacy ideas work by softening boundaries and subtly changing sight lines, while still keeping the space attractive and inviting.

Planting is often the easiest place to start. A well-positioned hedge, a few tall planters or some climbing plants? You'd best believe they can quickly make a front garden feel calmer and more enclosed, not to mention reduce noise, support wildlife and even deter opportunistic intruders, especially when thorny shrubs are involved.

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5 easy fixes for an exposed front garden

To find out the easiest ways to make an exposed front garden feel more secluded, we asked garden experts for their top fixes. And, as ever, they all had nothing but the best advice to share...

1. Plant a hedge

Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived, recommends hedging as the best long-term solution for any front garden that feels too exposed.

‘I can’t think of a better way to create privacy in a front garden than planting a hedge,’ he says. ‘I used laurel for mine after rescuing some struggling plants that were being thrown away, and they’ve grown into a lush green screen. Bare root hedging can also be surprisingly affordable if you’re working to a budget.’

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. He has since worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, award-winning RHS flower show gardens, and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

Christopher adds that hedges bring environmental benefits too.

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Ours is full of ladybirds every summer, and birds are constantly dipping in and out of it,' he says.

2. Add a low fence with planting

According to Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, combining a low fence with planting is ideal if you don’t want to completely close off the front of your home. This contemporary fence panel, £67 from B&Q, is the perfect backdrop for plants.

‘A low fence combined with shrubs or climbers can soften the boundary without making the garden feel closed in,’ he explains. ‘It’s a good middle ground if you still want some openness.’