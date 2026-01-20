Upholstered headboards are the key to a stylish bedroom in 2026, and Habitat's designer-look version is one of the best I've seen for a star price

Upholstered headboards will never go out of fashion, but right now they are big news and a key feature of the most stylish bedrooms. If you're looking to upgrade to one, then you need to look at Habitat, where the Onda Headboard (£135) has been quietly flying under the radar, but now that it's had a stripey update, it's shot straight to the top of my wishlist.

2026 is the year of the headboard , as the once understated structure is set to play a key role in this year's bedroom trends. Along with the rest of the Ideal Home team, I've been impressed with the Onda headboard ever since it launched in 2023, and its recent update of soft stripes (available in three different colourways) feels perfectly on trend for 2026. Plus, you can also get it 20% off right now with the code: 'DEAL20'

If you’re going for a boutique hotel vibe, Habitat's statement wavy design headboard is for you, and to find it for just over £130 at full price for a double is astonishingly good value.

It's designer-look is very similar to the La Grâce Headboard by Studio Gabrielle, but costs just a fraction of the price. I've also seen this style at John Lewis, where the Striped Upholstered Headboard is priced at £479. Habitat is unbeaten on price.

It has soft rolling waves, and with five colourways to choose from, it’s easy to find one that suits your style. Joining the cream and rust colourways are three striped designs that I’m really excited about. Choose from sage green and white stripes, grey and white stripes or plum and white stripes to make your bedroom look timeless.

(Image credit: Habitat)

The striped linen designs have piped edges, which give the headboard an added luxury look. I’m sure you’ll agree that this extra detail means this headboard looks way more expensive than its £135 price tag.

And it’s not just us who are impressed, as happy shoppers have left glowing reviews for this headboard.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Habitat)

‘I had been searching for the perfect headboard for over a year, and out of the blue, this stunning piece appeared. I’m so glad it did!! It looks absolutely gorgeous! It was super easy to attach to our divan bed, and the quality exceeded my expectations. Couldn’t be happier with this purchase!’ said one.

‘A really beautiful, timeless headboard in an elegant colour which makes it look super chic. It fitted onto my double divan perfectly. Very good quality build & decent-sized double. Only downside was that I was only sent one set of bolts, but this is no biggie. Another Habitat winner. Highly recommended,’ said another.

Updating your bed to an upholstered headboard is a small change that can make a huge impact. It can instantly make your room feel cosier while giving it more character. Habitat’s Onda headboard is an affordable option that will instantly elevate your bedroom.