2026 is the year to supersize your headboard – 5 ways to make the oversized trend work in your bedroom

As we approach 2026, one thing is clear when it comes to bedroom design – headboards have been stealing the show. A far cry from the minimalist designs we had seen previously, headboards have gone supersized. Occupying the width of a room and bringing a little luxury to everyday life.

'An oversized headboard is a piece that commands attention. It’s not simply the backdrop to your bed but the focal point of the room. It should match your personality, whether through bold scale, unique shape or striking fabric. I see it as an opportunity to inject drama and character, providing a foundation for the entire bedroom scheme,' says David Harris, design director at Andrew Martin.

However, it is not as simple as just buying a large headboard. To help, we've consulted experts and interior designers for their take on how to make a supersized headboard work with your bedroom ideas.

1. Create a hotel-feel in a large bedroom

With such a large and statement piece of furniture, achieving the perfect balance is key. Get the wrong type of 'oversized', and it'll look like you messed up your measurements when ordering.

'To make an extended headboard work, think in terms of overall wall proportion: choose a width that reaches beyond the mattress (often aligning with the outer edges of your bedside tables) so the bed zone feels cohesive and intentionally framed,' says experts from The Headboard Workshop. 'They suit large bedrooms by giving generous walls a strong, hotel-style focal point.'

For example, Dunelm's Grandeur Plush measures 330cm wide and has a luxurious velvet finish and is available in twelve shades, including moody berry and emerald to subtler greys and sages.

2. Use an wide headboard to make a small room look larger

While it might seem counterintuitive, oversized headboards can prove a transformative small bedroom idea.

'An oversized headboard creates a focal point and becomes a multifunctional design piece, naturally drawing the eye towards the bed and serving as a comfortable spot to relax. This style is particularly welcome in smaller bedrooms, as the headboard emphasises the width of the space, giving the illusion of a larger room,' explains Cath Beckett, co-founder of Yellow London.

Experts from The Headboard Workshop second this: ‘In small bedroom layouts, the extra width adds impact without taking floor space; in tighter spaces, keep the design wider rather than extremely tall and opt for calmer, lighter or tonal fabrics so the look stays elegant, not overpowering.'

For example, Wayfair's Mooresville Headboard has a pale wood finish and integrated bedside tables for a minimalist look that won't overwhelm a small room. Pair with a headboard cushion, like this from Amazon, for added comfort.

3. Use the fabric pattern as the basis for your room's design

Wood-look headboards are popular, but there is greater creative potential available with upholstered designs – like this Gia Francois Tapestry design from Anthropologie.

'Larger-scale prints feel elegant and intentional, while smaller ditsy prints and motifs add a sense of playfulness. The key is to strike a balance, so if the rest of the room is full of pattern, then choosing something more subdued will balance it out,' says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director, Kelling Designs. 'Soft, tactile textiles like velvets, brushed cottons, and wool blends all work well because they can add depth, warmth and colour.' You could choose something punchy or more subtle, depending on your scheme.

For a cohesive-looking space, use your headboard as the basis for your room's colour palette. 'Pick one or two colours from the fabric to use in the rest of the space,' adds Emma.

4. Use an oversize headboard as a room divide

Despite convention, beds and headboards don’t have to be positioned against the wall.

‘This bedroom had tricky, but beautiful, eaves, which made it difficult to place the bed against the wall, so we opted for a central bed, with the headboard acting as a divide,’ says designer Polly Ashman.

‘If you are hoping to create the same look at home, it’s best to have a solid structure behind the headboard. In this case, we built a set of drawers, which also provided storage without cluttering the room with furniture. Integrating bedside tables into the headboard is a great addition, especially if you run electrics into the middle of the room for sockets and lighting.’

For example, this design from Dreams incorporates fitted bedside tables and built-in spotlight lamps.

5. Aim for a flush finish

As well as aesthetic decisions, there are a few practical factors that can make or break how your supersized headboard looks in your space.

'You will need a skirting board cut out so that your headboard sits on the ground and can be flush to the wall. It should be secured safely to the wall using retaining brackets – like these from Amazon. These are often bespoke features, as is the inclusion of reading lights, switches and sockets which can all be embedded in the upholstery for a truly high-end result,' says experts from The Headboard Workshop.

Will you be trying out the oversized headboard trend?