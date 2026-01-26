Pattern headboards are making a comeback – how to embrace the trend without making your bedroom look dated

Minimalism is out, and pattern is definitely here to stay – something perfectly evidenced by the pattern headboard trend.

2026 has already been crowned the year of the upholstered headboard tread – with interior designers favouring bold, eye-catching designs. 'A statement headboard is a piece that commands attention. It’s not simply the backdrop to your bed, but your headboard ideas are the focal point of the room. It should speak to your personality, whether through bold scale, unique shape or striking fabric,' says David Harris, design director at Andrew Martin. 'It’s less about sticking to convention and more about creating something bespoke and expressive. The headboard is a bit like a canvas - it’s where you can have fun.'

However, if you're hoping to get rid of an understated (or even no) headboard and jump on the pattern headboard trend, it is key that you get the look right the first time and prevent it from seeming dated and out of place. To help, we've asked interior designers for their top tips on embracing the patterned headboard trend.

1. Select the right pattern

Patterned headboards have quickly become one of our favourite bedroom trends, bringing colour and personality and helping homeowners bring a little 'joyspanning' into their bedroom. However, once you start looking at the best places to buy a headboard , the vast number of fabrics and patterns feels daunting.

'The key to getting this right is to choose the right fabric. Soft, tactile textiles like velvets, brushed cottons and wool blends all work well because they can add depth, warmth and colour if you choose something punchy, with ease,' says Emma Deterding, Founder and Creative Director at Kelling Designs.

Stripes are very on trend, and designs like Habitat's Onda headboard offer the perfect entry point if you're new to patterned headboards and hesitant about a bold print. For something that instantly catches the eye, a design made using vintage Suzani fabric – like this from Chloe Jonason Designs on Etsy – would instantly make a bedroom look more expensive.

'In terms of pattern, larger-scale prints feel elegant and intentional, while smaller ditsy prints and motifs add a sense of playfulness. The key is to strike a balance. If the rest of the room is full of pattern, then choosing something more subdued will balance it out. On the contrary, a headboard in a bold and colourful pattern will add life to a neutral scheme, and you can pick one or two colours from the fabric to use in the rest of the space to keep the look cohesive,' continues Emma Deterding.

Upholstered headboards aren't the only option either. Creating diy headboard idea using wallpapered panels offers a budget-friendly way to embrace the patterned headboard trend. If you're hoping for something softer.

2. Pair pattern with a sculptural silhouette

While rectangular headboards are the classic choice, more sculptural silhouettes bring a sense of on-trend modernity that perfectly complements a bold print. An oversized headboard with a flowing shape – like John Lewis' Ravine design – will instantly make a statement and let your headboard become the star of your bedroom design.

‘Much like artwork, a large, decorative headboard – such as the dramatic sculpted style, seen here – can help maximise a sense of scale by filling wall space in a large room. But it will also create a sense of cosiness in smaller spaces,’ says fabric designer Vanessa Arbuthnott.

A shapely headboard can transform an understated bed into a standout feature. However, it is essential to get the size correct.

‘While there are no rules to how high your headboard should be, two-thirds of your mattress width is a good ratio to start with, measured from the top of the mattress up,’ explains Laura Kelway-Bamber, head stylist at The Headboard Workshop. ‘A generously tall oversized headboard lends a sense of grandeur, while lower, more modest shapes preserve a gentle harmony in smaller rooms. Always consider how much of your headboard will be covered by pillows – the character comes from what remains visible.’

4. Embrace contrast

Whether you opt for a sculptural shape or are looking for a way to bring a more modern edge to a classic rectangular design, framing your headboard with a contrasting trim instantly updates its look.

'Including a contrasting colour, fabric texture or patterned trim plays two functions; it will immediately accentuate the shape of the headboard and also allow for co-ordination with other colours in the room, such as with the curtains, lampshades and cushions,' says fabric designer Vanessa Arbuthnott.

A contrasting border, trim or headboard collar can also help temper a bold print, providing somewhere for the eye to rest. This is ideal if you are nervous about using a particularly eye-catching design or are layering a patterned headboard with a patterned wallpaper.

The best bedroom colour combinations offer an excellent starting point.

5. Choose the right bedlinen

Once you've chosen your perfect patterned headboards, the next step is to find complementary bedding that adds to the charm.

'A patterned headboard works beautifully when you pull out one subtle tone from the design and echo it through plain bed linen. This creates a cohesive, considered look while still letting the headboard feel special and intentional rather than overpowering,' says Carina Raymond, founder and interior designer of Studio Raymond. 'If you’re layering patterns, vary the scale rather than the colour palette. A bold patterned headboard paired with more delicate prints or stripes in the bed linen [like this Farne stripefrom The White Company] creates depth while still feeling cohesive and considered.'

Alternatively, look for a white bedlinen with a textural finish, like this Billie set from Dunelm.

5. Try pattern drenching

Pattern drenching has been a huge trend in 2025, and it shows no signs of abating as we enter 2026.

‘By matching the wallcovering with the fabric on the headboard, the eye reads it as one continuous backdrop rather than a break in the scheme. This creates a sense of calm and cohesion, even when working with such a statement print,’ says interior designer, Laura Stephens.

‘The key to making this look work is proportion and scale. Large prints feel most effective in rooms with generous ceiling heights, while smaller, repeating motifs tend to suit more intimate spaces. Keeping the colour palette to a minimum will ensure the overall effect is harmonious rather than overwhelming.’

If hoping to combine the pattern headboard trend with pattern drenching, you will likely need to commission a bespoke headboard – Jane Clayton and The Headboard Workshop are both good options.

A patterned headboard can add so much to your bedroom ideas, it turns your bed into the statement focal point. So be brave and get creative with your pattern choices this year.