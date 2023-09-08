This designer headboard style is making waves – so I tracked down an affordable alternative and it’s a winner

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Curved furniture and home decor has been the focus of this year’s interior design. And it seems like it’s here to stay, at least for a while. Soft, fluid lines replaced hard angles and we’re so here for it. So much so that we’ve been keeping taps on a particular curvy look – wavy headboards.

The only thing that’s been keeping us from acting on our desire to pursue this home decor trend is the hefty price tag they often come with. Just take one of our favourites, the La Grâce Headboard by Studio Gabrielle, which costs £899 for the double size. So for the longest time we admired its curves from afar.

But not anymore as Habitat’s Onda Headboard just launched, selling for far more affordable £135 for its double size and £160 for king size. But how does it stack up in comparison to the Studio Gabrielle version?

Habitat launches a wavy headboard

(Image credit: Habitat)

This look is one of the best headboard designs we’ve seen in a while. And it’s a versatile one too.

‘The wave is an elevation of the scallop trend; more versatile, and not as cutesy,’ says Lydia Horsnall, founder of ByLydia, a furniture and homewares brand with its own wavy headboard design. ‘It’s usable in a smart, contemporary London apartment, while it works just as well in a pretty country cottage bedroom.’

And while we don’t want to take away from the high-quality design and craftsmanship of these smaller brands and their headboards, sadly not everyone can afford to splurge £800 or more on a headboard. Which is why this Habitat number is a great alternative.

(Image credit: Studio Gabrielle)

Available either in cream linen - our favourite, which closer resembles the one from Studio Gabrielle - or green velvet, the headboard is outlined with a piped finish. Meanwhile, the La Grâce headboard is made with fleece and features a more streamlined look sans any piping.

A wavy headboard, wherever you get it from, is a great bedroom idea to help soften your space or bring an element of intrigue into the room.

‘Curves and waves are in – and what we love about this look is that it softens a bedroom that rarely has more fluid shapes in it,’ says Jemma Greenan from Shabby.co.uk.

Sue Jones, luxury interiors expert and co-founder of OKA, agrees, 'Curves and waves create a calming effect that straight lines cannot, which makes them particularly desirable in the bedroom, where a tranquil atmosphere is especially valued. Curves will also help your bedroom feel more cosy, adding softness in contrast to hard, straight edges. In a small bedroom, you’ll also find that introducing wavy lines will help to make the space feel bigger by extending the eyeline.'

Onda Linen Double Headboard - Natural £135 at Habitat Made with cream-coloured linen, the Habitat Onda headboard features less pronounced waves than the designer version. Outlined with matching piping, this design is also more oversized measuring 152cm, compared to Studio Gabrielle's 120cm. La Grâce Headboard £899 at Studio Gabrielle Studio Gabrielle's headboard can be made to order in any fabric of your choice. But our favourite is the cream fleece pictured here, which is more tactile than the Habitat version. Not to mention cosier. This design also doesn't require any assembly, while the Habitat one does.

Lucy Mather, head of design at luxury furniture and furnishing store Arighi Bianchi, chimes in, ‘The wavy and curvy shapes of these headboards can evoke a sense of relaxation and comfort – tying into an interior scheme’s movement towards extreme comfort and giving all elements of a home a more inviting feel. Wavy furniture can contribute to a sense of flow and movement in a room.’

‘Headboards are designed to draw the eye to the bed as a focal point in the room – hence why “oversized headboards” feature so heavily in interior design now. So this is another way to add something different and artistic to a home, moving away from traditional looks, and making them stand out,’ she concludes.

What do you think of this oversized headboard look?