Art Deco-inspired interior style is set to be huge this year, and if you’re looking for ways to embrace this timeless and sophisticated style in your home, Habitat is proving one of the best places to shop the look on a budget.

Characterised by strong geometric shapes, a rich colour palette and luxe metal finishes, Art Deco style will always be a timeless home decor trend , but this year, expect to see it a whole lot more, especially given that Pinterest cited ‘Neo Deco’ as a trend to watch out for in 2026 in its annual Pinterest Predicts report .

Signifying a shift away from minimalism, this trend is all about creating an opulent and luxurious look at home. But you also don’t have to spend loads of money to achieve the look either - these Habitat buys are proof of that.

(Image credit: Habitat)

'I think art deco - or the modern take on the style that Pinterest's called neo deco - is going to be the year-defining look of 2026,’ says Sara Hesikova , Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home.

‘The luxurious but also moody, textural and sophisticated style of art deco is something people are after in their homes right now. And it's best incorporated through the right materials and colours - deep jewel tones, along with cosy and delicious shades of brown which are already very popular, velvets and chenilles paired with metallic tones of chrome and brass. Curved and geometric shapes like fan arches and chevrons are also typical of art deco.'

And you can find exactly this at Habitat. From small details such as this wooden bobbin photo frame (£10) , to statement pieces such as Habitat x Morris & Co. Cane Floor Lamp (£150) , Habitat has everything you need to curate an effortlessly opulent look at home.

While it’s true some trends quickly fade into obscurity, Art Deco is not one of them. So it's safe to say, these are timeless pieces that will never fall out of fashion.

