Is this the most beautiful air purifier you can buy? Aesthetic air purifiers are the latest trend I’m obsessed with — and there’s a reason this one keeps selling out

Briiv, the UK-based air purifier manufacturer, has released the latest version of its eco-friendly and sustainable air filter, the Briiv 2 Pro Air Filter - and you might have already spotted it (or its predecessors) making the rounds on social media. After all, aesthetic air purifiers are in right now, and I don’t see them going away anytime soon.

Offering a terrarium-style aesthetic and the filtering power of 3,043 houseplants, this air filter uses renewable materials like moss and coconut fibre to compete with the best air purifiers out there. And with its sleek, natural style and its ability to rid your home of airborne pollutants and potentially harmful particles, it’s fair to say that it’ll be a welcome addition to any bedside table, kitchen counter, or living room.

However, the Briiv 2 Pro Air Filter isn’t the only air purifier that seamlessly blends both style and substance. As we’ll see, other manufacturers are entering the ‘aesthetic air purifier’ game - and I can’t decide which one I love most. Especially as some of them are much more affordable.

BRIIV Air Purifier £437.52 at Amazon The latest Briiv 2 Pro Air Filter isn’t available on Amazon just yet, but you can still buy the original model - as long as you catch it before it sells out. Plus, it can be linked up to the newer model if you buy it at a later date.

Having an air purifier in the home is a non-negotiable in my eyes. Not only do I live with a dog and a seasonal allergy sufferer, but I also have family members with asthma who visit us regularly. Because of this, having top-notch air quality is incredibly important to me - just as it should be for everyone else.

But while the benefits of air purifiers are hard to ignore, it’s fair to say that the size and appearance of these appliances can put some people off, as they’re typically quite large and often big and clunky. That’s where the Briiv 2 Pro Air Filter can fill the void.

Using the concept of biophilic design to its advantage, this eco-friendly air purifier primarily uses a moss filter to remove impurities and pollutants from the air - one of the reasons why so many experts urge us to grow moss in pots for a healthier home.

This moss filter focuses on pollen and other allergens like pet dander, while a smaller coconut fibre filter removes dust, dirt, and smoke from the air, an activated carbon filter tackles VOCs and gets rid of smells, and the nano matrix filter targets finer particulates that could harm your health.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

As you can tell from the name, the Briiv 2 Pro Air Filter is an advanced iteration of a younger model - and this new release also offers AI-powered sensors for effective air monitoring, a built-in diffuser (so you can add the essential oil of your choice), automatic activation, and it can be linked to additional Briiv filters to combat your entire home. If you don’t want to make the most of the latter option, you can still rest easy knowing that this air filter can clean the air in a 4x4m² space in just 21 minutes.

This newer version isn’t available to buy on Amazon just yet and the original has sold out at John Lewis (although there are a few stores that still have click and collect available) - which shows just how popular it’s become. But you can still buy through Briiv directly.

However, the Briiv Air Filter isn’t the only aesthetic air purifier out there. In recent years, manufacturers have started to stray away from big, bulky appliances and are opting for stylish alternatives that integrate seamlessly into your home instead - from an air purifier that can double up as an indoor plant pot to air purifiers that serve as a bedside table simultaneously.

This allows homeowners and renters alike the chance to blend their appliances into their homes without compromising on style… or space.

Dupray Bloom Air Purifier £334.97 at Amazon This aesthetic air purifier/plant pot/table was tested by our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny McFarlane, and she gave the Dupray Bloom a glowing 5-star review. She says, 'Far from the bulky and clinical look of other purifiers on the market, I really love the sleek, Scandi-inspired design which blends into any room's decor with its soft curves and natural wood accents. Unlike most models, its 360-degree air intake and modular, plant-friendly top make it feel more like a stylish decor piece than a functional appliance.' VITESY NATEDE BASIC Air Purifier £149 at Amazon While we haven't tested this particular air purifier just yet (we're hoping to get it on our roster ASAP), it's hard to deny that this appliance is cool. As if doubling up as a plant pot wasn't enough, this air purifier also offers a washable filter - which means you won't have to spend any money on replacements anytime soon. Plus, it's extremely affordable when compared to other air purifiers out there. Blueair Blue Max 3250i Air Purifier £147.49 at Amazon £169 at Currys £170 at Argos Ok, it might not be as aesthetically pleasing as some of the other air purifiers out there, but it's still pretty stylish. And when our Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood, tested this out for herself, she couldn't wait to give it an impressive 5-star review. She praised its quiet noise level, excellent performance with fast response times, smart app compatibility, and it's relatively compact design. It's a good'un.

But if you're sold on the Briiv, you'll be happy to know that Ideal Home’s Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, tested the original Briiv Air Filter in September 2023 - and she gave it a very respectable 4-star review. And while she (obviously) loved the look of this air filter, there were a few niggles that meant she was unable to award it the coveted 5-star rating.

Her only criticism of the original Briiv Air Filter focused on a lack of functionality and difficulties in terms of turning it on and off, so the fact that the Briiv 2 Pro Air Filter comes with extra functionalities and this automatic activation suggests that the company has listened to feedback from customers and solved the initial problems. As such, they’ve created an aesthetic air purifier that offers both style and substance - albeit for a rather hefty price.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future/ Jenny McFarlane ) (Image credit: Future/ Jenny McFarlane) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane) (Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane )

With more and more options coming out of the woodwork, it’s clear to see that aesthetic air purifiers aren’t going anywhere. In fact, I don’t think it will be long before major manufacturers follow suit and offer newer, more stylish air purifiers for the wider market.

But if you're still on the fence, it’s worth researching which air purifier is right for you before you part with your money.

I know one thing for sure, though. The Briiv Air Filter Pro is coming home with me…