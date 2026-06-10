Ninja just launched a mini-version of its sellout Luxe Café coffee machine at its lowest price point ever – this is everything you need to know

Ninja has unveiled a brand new bean-to-cup coffee machine with a pricetag under £500 for the first time: the Luxe Café Mini Plus Espresso Machine (available for £499.99 via Ninja now).

This is the latest machine to join the ranks of Ninja's excellently regarded bean-to-cup coffee machine range. First came the sellout success of the Ninja Luxe Café (which I awarded five stars to in my review), followed by the even more capable Luxe Café Pro series.

Then, just last month, there was the hugely popular drop of the brand's first super-automatic machine – the Ninja AutoBarista Pro – which I've been trying (and loving in my kitchen).

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Despite all of that success, there's undoubtedly been a gap in Ninja's range ready to be filled by a more affordable option. That's where this much more compact and affordable machine is bound to be a total winner. Here's how it compares to the rest of the sellout machines.

It may have 'mini' in the name but how compact is it really for small kitchens? The short answer is that it's 30% smaller than the Ninja Luxe Café Pro, which is certainly a bulky machine, and measures up at 34.11cm high, 30.91cm wide and 26cm in length.

Situated next to the Luxe Café in the promotional images, it's clear to see that this should be the Ninja coffee machine of choice for anyone who has been put off from the range thus far because of the bulky machine sizes.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Whilst having a much smaller footprint (and price tag), it seems there's been no skimping on quality features with the Mini from a first glance. Its control panel looks extremely in-depth despite its smaller size and the machine still boasts the Barista Assist Technology that I loved in my reviews of the OG Luxe Café. With this tech even beginners will find it exceptionally easy to get into pulling espresso shots that are finely tuned to their coffee tastes.

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And crucially, this machine is still kitted out with an automatic milk frother too for the price, which makes it a brilliant buy for its price tag. As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I trawl through press releases about new coffee machines everyday and it is very rare to get all of the features built into this machine for a sub £500 sum.

(Image credit: Ninja)

As a latte lover, the automatic milk frother is my favourite thing about every Ninja coffee machine I've tried – it makes wowing your guests with latte art or a perfect flat white so easy. And vegans haven't been left out of the equation either as this Mini machine is equipped for plant milk too. In my experience I've found steaming oat milk with the Luxe Café as seamless as with dairy.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Given the breadth of features packed into this slimmed down machine for under £500, I predict that this is going to be Ninja's most popular coffee offering for a long while. So if you like the look of this compact coffee maker, I'd snap it up fast!