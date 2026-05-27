Ninja just dropped a brand new automatic coffee machine, the Ninja AutoBarista Pro Coffee Machine (available now for £899.99 via Ninja) and I predict that this is going to be as big a hit (if not a bigger one) than the brand's sellout Luxe Café machine.

In what seems to be a bid to capture the entire bean-to-cup coffee machine market, Ninja has unveiled an automatic model for the first time – a departure from the brand's existing range.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor I was lucky enough to be one of the first people to receive and unbox this machine and so far, I've been absolutely wowed by the features packed in for the price tag. Here's everything that's new with this impressive new release as well as the difference between this and the Luxe Café and the Luxe Café Pro (both of which I awarded 5 stars to in my previous reviews).

Latest Videos From

BRAND NEW! Ninja Autobarista Pro Automatic Espresso Machine £899.99 at Ninja

1. It's packed full of automatic features

If you've considered buying the Luxe Café before (which is a semi-manual machine) but were put off by having to pull your own espresso shots, this the machine for you.

The AutoBarista Pro has a very capable touchscreen from which you can choose 13 different one-touch drinks. Whenever you want a coffee all you'll need to do is select your drink from the screen and pop milk into the jug to be frothed. From there, the machine will set the grind, brew and froth settings.

(Image credit: Future)

I think this more hands-off approach will be a huge hit with those looking for a bean-to-cup machine that's more like versions from competitors like De'Longhi and Philips. After recently testing out the De'Longhi Eletta Explore, I can totally see the appeal in these more laidback machines.

With the AutoBarista Pro once your coffee has brewed and your milk has frothed all there's left to do is pour it over your coffee, meaning there's still a chance to improve your latte art at home!

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. It features two interchangable bean hoppers

When I was unboxing this machine I was very excited and impressed by the swappable bean hoppers included in the box. The ability to swap out two different types of beans (perhaps to switch to decaf in the afternoons or to meet different coffee tastes in one household) is something usually reserved for much more expensive machines – if it's even included at all.

Image 1 of 2 The two bean hoppers stacked together. (Image credit: Future) Showing how to remove the swappable bean hopper. (Image credit: Future)

I think the fact that it's built-in to this machine is a huge plus. After a preliminary try, I found the process to unscrew the hopper very easy which will be encouraging for anyone looking for a double hopper system.

This is one feature I'm very excited to try out for decaf coffees in the afternoon!

3. Personalised user programs

Dedicated user profiles is something that I am always into when I test automatic bean-to-cup machines, as it makes rushing out of the door with a coffee so much easier when you have your preferences saved.

It's just one of the big upgrades with this machine as opposed to the more pared-back screen on the Luxe Café. When initially turning it on, I noticed it had a very swish opening sequence, with the coffee icons appearing one by one, as well as full colour on the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

The number of coffee profiles is limited to just 2, but I'm intrigued to get stuck in and see how easy they are to program and use day-to-day.

This is just a small snapshot of everything I've noticed so far as I unbox and get to grips with this machine – not even touching on the easy cleaning features (which sound so useful) as well as the huge range of drinks available including cold brew.

I'll be testing this machine as soon as I can to let you know exactly how it performs in my kitchen but I have to say, I'm thoroughly impressed from my first look.