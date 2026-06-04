I just spotted Ninja’s sell-out Luxe Cafe coffee machine has dropped below £450 for the first time - here's why it'll be a hit with frothy coffee lovers

Ninja's bestselling coffee machine range is expanding. That's good news both for those who want to shop the brand's shiny, new AutoBarista Pro and for anyone who's been waiting for the price of Ninja's first-ever coffee machine, the Luxe Café, to drop significantly.

The Luxe Café is now available for £447 down from its RRP of £549.99 via Ninja. There's no mistaking that the Luxe Café is still a seriously pricey home investment, but considering it's also the best coffee machine I've ever tried in terms of value, this deal makes it even more of a star buy.

I awarded five stars to the Luxe Café in my review of it when it was released in 2024, though I wasn't the biggest fan of the stainless steel exterior, which can mark easily and be a pain to keep pristine. If you feel the same way, the good news is that this deal also extends to the matte black version, which is also down to £447 via Amazon.

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There are so many things packed into this machine that you usually only see in products with much higher pricetags but my favourite by far is the automatic milk frothing wand.

If you love a frothy coffee in the morning, then this hands-free feature is going to get a lot of use in your home with the ability to whip up milk into foam suitable for lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites and more. It can also double up as a milk frother for hot chocolates and even has a cold mode for those hot summer days when only an iced coffee will do the job.

The automatic milk frother element of the Cafe Luxé and built-in storage. (Image credit: Future)

If you're just starting out on your journey as a home barista then learning how to steam milk can be daunting, but the automatic element of Ninja's frother takes that steep learning curve away. Plus, the frother is so good that it can create a genuine microfoam that you can use to practice your latte art skills, too.

The automatic grind size suggestions, which appear on the left hand side of the machine's screen, also go a long way if you're a beginner just getting into coffee at home. The set-up process for the machine is very helpful for getting to grips with all of the different elements.

My attempt at latte art with the Luxe Café. (Image credit: Future)

If I was going to snap up the Luxe Café as part of this deal I would definitely pick the matte black option over the stainless steel. I love the subtle finish, which has a lot in common with David Beckham's swish new version too.