Ninja's shiny new coffee machine, the AutoBarista Pro, was only released at the end of last month but I've already spotted a version that's cheaper by £100 and available to buy now (via Ninja for £799.99).

This pared-back version of Ninja's super-automatic bean to cup coffee machine has a few differences from the original which I wrote about in detail in my preview. But there's one that'll disappoint decaf fans in particular: the two bean-hopper system (which is one of my favourite features of the £899.99 machine) is missing, as well as a few different drinks and milk frothing options.

Here's a look at the key differences so you can work out which one best suits your morning brew routine.

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STANDARD Ninja Autobarista Automatic Espresso Machine AE1001UK £799.99 at sharkninja.co.uk Cheaper by £100, though missing a few of the flourishes of the original machine, this is the option to go for if you don't mind missing out on the interchangable bean hopper system and upgraded drinks menu. PRO Ninja Ninja Autobarista Pro Automatic Espresso Machine £899.99 at sharkninja.co.uk This Pro version of the machine has 13 drinks programs compared to the standard's 10 and a Brew Two function which allows you to pull two shots of espresso at the same time.

With an £100 price difference, I predict that there will be plenty of people interested in the standard version of the AutoBarista over the professional, but it's worth weighing up whether the features you lose are ones you might want in the future.

Let's start with what I see as the most important difference: the lack of interchangeable bean hopper system with the standard version.

The ability to swap between different types of coffee, including to decaf beans in the afternoon, is something that you can usually only get with much more expensive machines. It's excellent for making the most of your coffee machine without over-caffeinating or for those with partners or family members that have different coffee tastes. With two hoppers you could have one darker and one lighter roast on the go at the same time for those who want to switch between the two.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The other reason that the standard machine is more affordable is because it has a slightly diminished menu of drinks. There are 10 options available when brewing coffee: Espresso, Americano, Cappuccino, Flat White, Latte, Filter Coffee, Cold Brew, Cold-Pressed, Over Ice, and Hot Water.

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You'll find those same drinks with the pro version alongside three more for your money: Cortado, Café Crema, and Lungo. And the ability to pull two shots of espresso at the same time – great for busy mornings if there's two of you using the same machine.