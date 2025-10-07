Breville's new slimline espresso machine is made for cosy kitchens - it is now a steal of a price on Amazon (but only for a limited time)
If you're on a budget, this machine is now at a steal of a price
Breville's brand-new slimline espresso machine is currently on sale, taking it from £239.99 down to £169.99 on Amazon. With that 25% discount on this already relatively affordable coffee machine, this is without a doubt the Amazon Prime Day deal I'm recommending to those looking to hone their home barista skills.
I previewed this machine along with the other two released in the same collection in my first look piece earlier this month, but the Slimline model was a real standout for those with cosier kitchens. Taking up just 35cm across on a worktop, this is the perfect machine for a corner kitchen space. Here's a full look at this limited-time deal.
This compact machine features an integrated milk frother too, so you can use it for lattes and cappuccinos at home.
While the best bean to cup coffee machines are probably the most popular type of product out there right now, getting hold of an espresso machine remains a much cheaper option. So if you're not sure if you want to invest in something as expensive as the Ninja Luxe Café yet, this Breville machine is a great place to find your feet.
You'll either need to buy ground coffee or pair this Slimline model with a grinder if you want to use beans. A big selling point with this machine is the built-in manual milk frother which you can use (with a bit of practice) to serve up lattes and cappuccinos at home in your own kitchen café.
Compared to rival machines, like the Sage Bambino (£399 at Amazon), this Breville model is a bargain price for £169.99 and already has a host of excellent reviews from users. With a 4.4-star rating out of five earned from 102 reviews so far, one user describing it as 'sturdy and robust' while being 'sleek and beautiful to look at'.
While we haven't tested this particular machine yet here at Ideal Home, we have tested a more expensive model in the same series – the Breville Barista Signature, which earned 4.5 stars in our review. Saying it was easy to use and boasted great customisable settings, it's fair to say that Breville bring quality with their at-home espresso machines.
Could this Slimline version take your fancy this Prime Day?
