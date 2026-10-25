There is no better investment for cosy season than a cast iron casserole pot. While Le Creuset used to be the only go-to cast iron pan on the market, in the last few years there has been an explosion in the availability of high-quality and affordable cast iron lookalikes. Now IKEA has just entered the group chat with the VARDAGEN cast iron casserole dishes.

When choosing cookware, every kitchen should have a cast iron pan. They can go from hob to oven to table for cooking up soups and stews. They're also ideal for baking bread at home for that perfect crisp crust. However, while Le Creuset's Signature Round Casserole in Meringue will cost you £299 at John Lewis, you can pick up IKEA's VARDAGEN Casserole with lid for £39 for a 4L size.

I use my own Le Creuset casserole pot several times a week in the cold weather season. Whether for baking bread or cooking a one-pot wonder. It works with all hob types. I use mine from the hob to the oven and then take it straight to the table for serving. The amount I use it means it's more than paid for itself. However, if your budget is tighter, the IKEA one is a brilliant price point and comes with a whopping 15-year guarantee. So you'll be using it way into Christmas 2041.

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IKEA VARDAGEN Casserole with lid £39 at IKEA Check Amazon £39 at ikea.com Crafted from cast iron with an enamel coating and a stainless steel handle, it has the same construction as the Le Creuset, but without the branding. IKEA Vardagen Pot With Lid - Enamelled Cast Iron Dark Grey-Green, 3 L £28 at ikea.com Only slightly smaller than the yellow at 3L, this deep dish is a gorgeous yet striking colourway. It's still less than £30 and would make an incredible gift for a new homeowner. IKEA Vardagen Pot With Lid - Enamelled Cast Iron Light Pink, 2.5L £28 at ikea.com Pretty in pink, this is a shallow design that's 2.5L and ideal for smaller households. Buy this for a friend who loves to cook but might not own enough cookware, or for anyone who is desperate to have a pink kitchen.

IKEA's cast iron pan promises even cooking, whether on the hob or in the oven. Plus, it's a game-changer for one-pot cooking, since it means less washing up afterwards. Its lid is specially designed to collect steam, which drips back into your food to baste it and add even more flavour.

While I'm yet to use this pan myself, I will say that due to its heavy construction and convenient design with two handles and a stainless steel knob, it shouldn't be hugely different from the OG from Le Creuset. And I know: lots of brands have bought out dupes for the Dutch Oven, but this one is particularly unique because it's wrapped in a 15-year guarantee.

Do bear in mind, though, that this pot can only be handwashed. And because of its sturdy design, it is heavy, so those who might be less able could struggle to lift it in and out of the sink.

What's stopping you from buying a few for Christmas presents? Truly, they'll thank you in years to come when they're still using this pan, week after week. And you'll thank yourself come December for being prepared and shopping smart.

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Le Creuset Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Casserole, Azure £335 at John Lewis Le Creuset is still the golden standard for cast iron pans for a reason. This is just one of the myriad colours that Le Creuset produces; it's cast iron in. Made to last a lifetime, these pieces are future heirlooms you'll be passing down to your kids. Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Orange £45 at Habitat This large dish is big enough for taking on any family meal and can stand up to 260 degrees. I bought this for a friend recently and can confrim the orange colourway is glorious. ProCook Cast Iron Casserole Dish 30cm / 6.2l Oval Matte Black £69 at ProCook A couple of members of the team have the ProCook cast iron dishes and rave about them. They have a black enamelled finish inside, which means no unsightly marks, and it has a 25-year guarantee.

Have you already ticked any Christmas presents off your to-buy list?