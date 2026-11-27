Tom Kerridge's cookware collaboration with M&S has been a huge hit with those looking for kitchen essentials that have the quality needed in a professional kitchen.

Here at Ideal Home, we've tested a range of the chef's bestselling buys and all of them have impressed – from the clever 2-in-1 chopping board (which has unfortunately already sold out) to the space-saving cast iron set.

And now that Black Friday deals have finally landed, this collection is the one I'm pointing everyone to if they are refreshing their cookware in time for Christmas. Here's the picks that we've loved here at Ideal Home after testing as well as the ones we've got our eye on for the future!

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

If you want to get in on the Black Friday deals fun whilst also buying something that'll go the distance in your kitchen, this collection with Tom Kerridge is what I'd recommend. It'll come in handy at Christmas and the rest of the year too!