Forget splurging on Le Creuset this Black Friday – M&S just knocked 20% off Tom Kerridge’s cookware range that wowed our expert home economist
These deals will go down well either as a treat to yourself or the home chef in your life
Tom Kerridge's cookware collaboration with M&S has been a huge hit with those looking for kitchen essentials that have the quality needed in a professional kitchen.
Here at Ideal Home, we've tested a range of the chef's bestselling buys and all of them have impressed – from the clever 2-in-1 chopping board (which has unfortunately already sold out) to the space-saving cast iron set.
And now that Black Friday deals have finally landed, this collection is the one I'm pointing everyone to if they are refreshing their cookware in time for Christmas. Here's the picks that we've loved here at Ideal Home after testing as well as the ones we've got our eye on for the future!
In her five-star review our expert home economist Helen McCue called this pan a 'versatile multi-purpose cookware piece' and a 'fantastic all rounder'. It has a shape that lends it to all sorts of cooking jobs and will fast become a staple in your kitchen.
I've already waxed lyrical about how helpful you'll find these bowls in your house if my HexClad version is anything to go by. If you're anything like me, these will be the best purchase you make all year.
This is the most efficient set to buy if you want to bring cast iron into your kitchen and our reviewer Helen liked it so much that she ditched her old cast iron to save space with it instead. Her review has the full details.
If you want to get in on the Black Friday deals fun whilst also buying something that'll go the distance in your kitchen, this collection with Tom Kerridge is what I'd recommend. It'll come in handy at Christmas and the rest of the year too!
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Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.