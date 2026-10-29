Aldi has just added an absolute gem into its Specialbuys collection of bestselling cast iron cookware: a £19.99 bread oven which is a dead ringer for Le Creuset's £265 version (which is beloved by bread makers everywhere). Available from the 5th of November in the middle aisle, this is one limited-edition buy I'm desperate to get my hands on.

I've recently got into making sourdough at home in a big way – a task that you can't rely on one of the best bread makers alone for – and have been fervently researching the kit I need to buy to make my loaves even better.

That led me to eyeing up Le Creuset's Bread Oven, which was recommended by my friend and Ideal Home's previous Kitchen Appliances Editor Millie Fender, who tried it out for us in her Le Creuset Bread Oven review, where she said it helped to make a brilliant loaf of bread.

Here's how Aldi's version, which is part of its longstanding editor-approved line-up for one tenth of the price, stacks up against the Le Creuset classic that's all the rage on bread-making forums (trust me, I've read them all).

Le Creuset Cast Iron Bread Oven £265 at Le Creuset The steep domed shape of this dish is designed to mimic the steam-injection that you'd get in a professional baker's kitchen. The base acts like a baking stone and the dome prevents steam escaping, creating the perfect conditions for rising bread. Aldi Cast Iron Bread Baker Available from 5th November at Aldi It seems Aldi's version has taken more than a little inspiration from Le Creuset's bestseller from the shape to the very on-trend pastel green colourway. It's already been released at Aldi in the US and Australia and gained a cult following in breadmaking circles online thanks to its ultra-cheap price tag.

I've been researching this Le Creuset bread oven obsessively over the last few weeks, trying to work out if it's worth splashing over £250 on in order to improve my sourdough. My biggest dilemma is over whether this oven really has that much over a standard Le Creuset casserole, which I've managed to get pretty good results out of already.

Making sourdough in Le Creuset's Cast Iron Casserole Dish. (Image credit: Future)

In the course of my research, I've found that if you're after a dedicated bread baking vessel then Le Creuset's Bread Oven is the ultimate bit of kit to pick up. It has the edge in a few ways including safer loading (you place your dough onto the flat plate) and a shape that lends itself better to preheating when empty and creating that all-important steam trap.

It's important to note that if you're looking for an all-rounder cast iron dish, the consensus is that a standard Le Creuset (or alternative) casserole is the best way to go. My own Le Creuset casserole in Chambray (£405), as pictured below, has been in constant use this winter for sourdough, stews and one-pot meals.

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(Image credit: Aldi)

One thing I have been concerned about with using my standard Le Creuset for sourdough is having to preheat it dry for 45 minutes before I pop my dough in as it's not necessarily recommended by the manufacturer. I'm worried that doing this frequently might spell trouble for the enamel layer.

That's where Aldi's sub £20 bread oven comes in, seeming to me like a very affordable investment as a kind of middle ground. It's shape will allow me to experiment with using a bread oven while I decide if I want to take the plunge on Le Creuset's version and its price tag won't break the bank in the meantime.

It's not the only cast iron Specialbuy that Aldi will be stocking up the middle aisle with in December either – the supermarket's £19.99 casserole is back too as well as a range of accessories from as little as £1.99.

This is one lookalike I'm definitely going to be venturing to my nearest Aldi for!