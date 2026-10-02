Lidl has just dropped a stunning pumpkin cast iron casserole that looks just like Le Creuset – I can’t believe it’s under £35

In honour of the beginning of ‘spooky season ’, Lidl has just dropped a gorgeous pumpkin casserole (£34.99), which, if you ask me, is an absolute deadringer for the Le Creuset Pumpkin Casserole (£315, John Lewis) .

While Le Creuset is most famous for producing some of the best cast iron cookware on the market, it’s also become equally iconic for its statement designs and colourways. Most recently, of course, was the Le Creuset x Star Trek collaboration .

In autumn, however, it is their pumpkin casserole that reigns supreme. However, at £315, it's incredibly pricey for an item you may not use all year round. This is where Lidl’s pumpkin casserole comes in handy. At just £34.99, they’re a bargain price, and look just as good as the designer alternative.

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Landing in stores today, Lidl’s latest cast iron drop as the brand frequently releases affordable cast iron cookware, designed to rival high end brands. It was only a few weeks ago when Lidl dropped a stunning range of cast iron pots, pans and cooking accessories . If you missed out on those middle aisle treats, dare I say this pumpkin casserole is even better?

Crafted in the shape of a pumpkin, complete with a twisting silver vine, there’s no denying that Lidl’s Pumpkin Casserole Dish looks way more expensive than its budget price tag. In fact, I’m surprised to see a decorative cast iron dish for under £35.

It’s not just the pot’s looks though that has caught my eye. It also has a 2.5L capacity, making it ideal for batch cooking for serving up family feasts. The dish can go straight from the hob to oven to table, making it incredibly versatile and reduces the amount of washing up (always a win).

(Image credit: Lidl)

It has a durable, double enamel coating, is oven safe up to 260°C and is suitable for all hot types - including induction. The pot even comes with a three-year warranty.

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I will say that you shouldn’t expect the same level of quality from this Lidl cast iron as you would expect from Le Creuset or Staub. Those cast ions come with a lifetime guarantee, so don’t expect a budget cast iron to perform in the same way. That being said, I have no issue with using budget options.

I personally use George Home’s Burgundy Cast Iron Stockpot (£32) , which not only looks great, but cooks like a dream. Genuinely, I use it every time I batch cook (which is at least once a week) and have done so for the past year - the pot still looks like new. Similarly, Digital Editor Rebecca Knight has used an Aldi cast iron pot for over five years and still loves it.

As is the case with all Lidl special buys, these pumpkin casseroles are only available while stocks last. If you miss out, or don’t have a local store, don’t worry as I’ve rounded up a few alternatives you can shop online.

Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Butter Dish £69 at Le Creuset If you want a Le Creuset pumpkin but don't want to spend over £300, this uet butter dish is a great alternative. It's quirky, whilst holding all the style and appeal of the French brand. Habitat Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Chocolate £46 at Habitat UK Habitat's cast iron pots are brilliantly reviewed and are a fraction of the price of Le Creuset. This chocolate colourway is stunning for autumn, and has year-round appeal. George Home Burgundy Cast Iron Stockpot £32 at George Home I have this pot and love it. I use it for all my batchcooking as well as soups, stews and casseroles and will vouch for it's incredible quality.

If you've always dreamt of a Le Creuset pumpkin casserole, but have never had the cash to spare, this Lidl alternative looks just as good as a mere fraction of the cost.