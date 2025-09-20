I love Le Creuset's pumpkin dishes, but not the pricetag – that's why I'm shopping these mini dupes from just £2.50
They're perfect for my Halloween tablescape and for cooking
The release of Le Creuset's pumpkin casserole dish makes its way onto my Instagram feed without fail every year. The Le Creuset cast iron pumpkin casserole dish will set you back £289, and while Le Creuset does make some of the best cast-iron cookware, I'd argue this particular dish might not be the best piece to invest in for year-round use.
However, the brand has made adding one of their seasonal piece of cookware to your kitchen a little more accessible with the launch of a tiny pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven. This miniature version is selling for £50 from the Le Creuset website and made from oven-safe stoneware. I am obsessed with all things miniature was instantly taken by these little guys.
However, while super cute, you'll still easily slip over the £100 mark if you were looking to accumulate a little collection for an autumnal dinner. That's why I've been on the hunt to find alternative mini pumpkin dishes for a little less. Here are my favourites.
If you love to decorate for Halloween every year, then adding one of these pieces into your dinnerware collection gives you the chance to use it year after year to set your autumnal table scene. Just like your Christmas decorations, it's something you can build up year after year.
Do any of these pumpkin-themed pieces take your fancy for the cosiest time of the year? Let me know in the comments!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
