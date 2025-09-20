I love Le Creuset's pumpkin dishes, but not the pricetag – that's why I'm shopping these mini dupes from just £2.50

The release of Le Creuset's pumpkin casserole dish makes its way onto my Instagram feed without fail every year. The Le Creuset cast iron pumpkin casserole dish will set you back £289, and while Le Creuset does make some of the best cast-iron cookware, I'd argue this particular dish might not be the best piece to invest in for year-round use.

However, the brand has made adding one of their seasonal piece of cookware to your kitchen a little more accessible with the launch of a tiny pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven. This miniature version is selling for £50 from the Le Creuset website and made from oven-safe stoneware. I am obsessed with all things miniature was instantly taken by these little guys.

Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Mini Casserole £50 at Le Creuset Available in Volcanic and Garnet, these dishes are big enough for a small apple crumble for one.

However, while super cute, you'll still easily slip over the £100 mark if you were looking to accumulate a little collection for an autumnal dinner. That's why I've been on the hunt to find alternative mini pumpkin dishes for a little less. Here are my favourites.

Dunelm Pumpkin Stoneware Dip Bowl £2.50 at Dunelm OK so you can't put it in the oven like the very pricey Le Creuset version, but this dish for just £2.50 (!) is perfect for putting dips in when you're hosting for Halloween. Stacey Solomon Cream Pumpkin Serving Bowl £6 at George at Asda This was already a standout favourite from Stacey Solomon's cosy autumn collection this year and reviewers who have already bought it are saying that its perfect for soup thanks to the fact its microwave-safe. Matalan Green Pumpkin Small Lidded Dish £9.50 at Matalan If orange is a little on the nose for your autumn table, this stunning green is a great choice. It has a glossy finish too as well as a matching lid, for under £10. Next Natural Speckle Halloween Pumpkin Serving Bowl £25 at Next UK If you're throwing an autumnal dinner party, then this serving dish ticks so many boxes. The speckle design is a little more subtle than the bright oranges and the stoneware material will look great as a focal piece. Primark UK 3pk Pumpkin Shaped Pinch Bowls £5 at Primark This trio might be my favourite pick of the lot here. Perfect for food prep as well as doubling as servewave, each mini pumpkin works out as less than £2 a dish. Argos 2.1 Litre Stoneware Pumpkin Casserole Dish £12 at Argos If you're looking for something you can pop in the oven, then I've saved the best until last with this. It has exclusively five star reviews too.

If you love to decorate for Halloween every year, then adding one of these pieces into your dinnerware collection gives you the chance to use it year after year to set your autumnal table scene. Just like your Christmas decorations, it's something you can build up year after year.

Do any of these pumpkin-themed pieces take your fancy for the cosiest time of the year? Let me know in the comments!

