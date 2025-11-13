I had to pinch myself when I first saw Aldi’s new cast iron cookware collection – they look so expensive but are all less than £20

Aldi has launched a brand new cast iron collection where every item comes in under £20 - and what makes this even more special is that the cookware comes in three timeless colourways that rival those of Le Creuset.

In the run-up to Christmas, it’s a good idea to invest in some of the best cast-iron cookware to ensure you can cook the best possible Christmas dinner. However, I can appreciate that cast-iron pots and pans can be incredibly expensive, which is where a solid Aldi Specialbuy always comes in handy.

This time, they look stunning, too. Landing in stores today, Aldi’s cast iron range is more affordable than ever, and available in orange, green and beige. These pretty colourways carry the same timeless appeal as higher-end brands.

Aldi cast iron cookware frequently lands in the supermarket’s middle aisles, often in pretty, seasonal shades. But what I like about this launch is that the colourways look timeless and traditional.

The rich orange hue is very similar to Le Creuset’s Volcanic, which has been celebrated this year with a stylish update in the brand’s new Modern Heritage collection . The beige and green colourways are also sublimely neutral, designed to suit any kitchen style. As much as I’ve loved previous Aldi colourways such as lilac and pink, I’d argue the beige and soft green shades are more likely to stand the test of time, rather than become dated as colour trends change.

These new colours first popped onto our radar when Digital Editor Rebecca Knight spotted the new cast iron range at Aldi’s Christmas Specialbuys preview . She even said this new range was her ‘favourite colourways to date.’ She's owned an Aldi cast-iron set for five years and uses it weekly, saying she’s been impressed by its durability and quality.

We were left very impressed after seeing this new Aldi cast iron range in person. (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

Another big draw of these pots and pans is that they all come in under £20. Pieces start at just £1.99 for cast iron accessories, including a long spoon, spoon rest or trivet (available in beige, orange and green). Roasting dishes are £8.99, cast iron skillets and frying pans are just £99.99, and a 22cm Dutch oven is just £16.99.

Meanwhile, a 31cm shallow cast iron casserole and a 26cm cast iron Dutch oven are just £19.99, which I’m sure you’ll agree is an incredible price.

These prices, coupled with timeless, sleek colourways, mean these Specialbuys are not to be missed. Cast iron cookware should be found in any home chef’s kitchen, and Aldi provides affordable yet high-quality pieces. However, if you do not have an Aldi local to you, here are a few more inexpensive brands we recommend.

Cast Iron Casserole Dish Sage Green 28cm / 3.9l Shallow Was £65 now £45 at ProCook This gorgeous dish is now £20 off. ProCook are well known for producing high-quality cookware, and this 28cm casserole is suitable for any oven type. M&S Cast Iron 5l Casserole Dish £45 at M&S Dark red is another timeless and expensive looking colourway in my opinion. This M&S offering has a huge 5L capacity making it a great choice for families and meal preppers. Habitat Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Orange £45 at Habitat This Habitat dish is a classic and for good reason. Reviews praise it's high-quality, with one even saying it's as good as Le Creuset.

Which colour is your favourite?