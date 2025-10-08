This M&S casserole dish has already sold out in one colour – here's the ones you can still buy (if you're quick!)
The Le Creuset look but with M&S quality
We all know M&S homeware is as good as it gets, but the hottest pieces flying off the shelves right now isn't the brand's lamps or cushions, but its cookware. And this M&S Floral Casserole Dish for £50 is the latest piece selling fast.
Last week, the bargain Always Pan lookalike from the brand, the All in One saucepan (which we reviewed), returned briefly only to sell out again without days. Now, M&S has unveiled its own take on the best cast iron cookware with heritage Le Creuset-style dishes that would look so good displayed on your hob.
While one colour has already completely sold out, the Oxblood range is still available to be snapped up, including this gorgeous Floral Casserole Dish for £50 (via M&S) or the more classic 5L Casserole Dish for £45 (via M&S).
Here's a full look at the new-in cookware pieces from M&S you don't want to miss.
SHALLOW STYLE
I've wanted a Le Creuset dish in this style for so long, but the £309 pricetag was more than a little offputting. This affordable alternative is not only stunning but is bound to have that M&S quality too.
STOCKPOT STYLE
While a shallow casserole is ideal for everyday cooking, this is the pot you want for stews, soups and all those other winter warmers.
LARGEST OPTION
If you need an even bigger casserole dish, this huge 7 litre version will be the one for you. It's already sold out in one colour (charcoal).
It's the green version of the classic Casserole Dish (£38 via M&S) that's unfortunately already sold out, though you can sign up for updates for when it comes back in stock, though the Oxblood is brand new, so stocks should hopefully last for a few days at least.
One of the things that most catches my eye about this collection is the shallow casserole dish (which I think is the most underrated Le Creuset shape too). It's the first I've seen to replicate the floral style lid, which has proved a viral hit for Le Creuset in recent years.
You can snap up both of these red M&S casserole dishes for under £100 (if you can catch them before they sell out) and as well as making fantastic everyday cookware pieces, they'd also make fabulous gifts as we near Christmas.
Have you tried the cookware offering from M&S before? Let me know what you think of the quality of the pieces you already own.
