It doesn’t get much more autumnal than pumpkin decor, and the piece on everyone’s wish list is, of course, the Le Creuset Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole. But if you don’t want to spend £299 on one piece of cookware, may I introduce Argos Home’s 2.1 Litre Stoneware Pumpkin Casserole Dish (£12) .

Pumpkin-shaped cookware is a popular choice for many kitchens due to its seasonal kitsch aesthetic, and there’s no denying Le Creuset does it best, producing some of the best cast-iron cookware on the market. However, this high-ticket item is pricey, which is why we’re always seeking more affordable pumpkin dutch oven alternatives .

Argos’ pumpkin casserole is five-star rated and an affordable alternative to elevate your seasonal cooking, with many of the same perks as the Le Creuset version. This is everything you need to know.

Affordable Le Creuset dupes are nothing new. For example, I’m actively excited to see Aldi and Lidl Le Creuset alternatives hit their respective middle aisle every few months. But Argos’ pumpkin casserole may be the cheapest I’ve ever seen.

At £12 for a 2.1L capacity, I’d argue this pot is excellent value for money. It’s large enough to use as a serving dish for the whole family, and is both oven and dishwasher-safe. Its bright orange hue is very similar to the iconic Volcanic colourway, and while the stalk isn’t the same stunning gold as a Le Creuset pumpkin dish, it’s still both pretty and detailed.

What I will say is that Le Creuset is offering more in terms of pumpkin cookware. Alongside the classic pumpkin casserole, you can also pick up a shallow pumpkin casserole dish (£299) , a mini casserole dish (£50) , a mug (£54) and even a butter dish (£67) . These are available in an array of pretty colours, too.

(Image credit: Argos Home)

While the Argos pumpkin casserole is limited by comparison, its price is unmatched, and the glowing reviews to back it up show it’s a worthy investment.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Lovely looking pumpkin casserole/serving dish. It states on the bottom that it is oven, microwave and dishwasher safe, though I’ve not tested these out. I use it as a serving dish for soup or casserole. It’s an ample size to house enough to serve a family, and as autumnal decoration, it looks fabulous in my kitchen. Very pleased,’ said one.

‘Absolutely lovely. Beautiful colour and lots of room. Thank you, Argos.’

As much as I love the look of a Le Creuset pumpkin casserole, I can’t envision myself spending hundreds of pounds on a piece of cookware that only seems to make an appearance during the autumn and winter months. But I can see the merit in spending £12 on the Argos Pumpkin Casserole, which looks just as stylish at a fraction of the cost.

What do you think?