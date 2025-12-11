These are the Le Creuset colours Ideal Home readers couldn't stop looking at this year – the most popular buys each month from January to December
We reveal the hues and buys that you fell for every month of the last year
It's the time for reflection on the year gone by, and for the cookware-obsessed, it was a big 12 months indeed. Le Creuset, the most renowned cookware brand around, celebrated its centenary in style with a flurry of limited edition colours and pieces. And it appears that you, the Ideal Home readers, snapped them right up.
Armed with stats on the bestselling Le Creuset colour and pieces from our roundups of the best cookware from the last year, I've compiled an insight into which hues are currently adorning hobs up and down the country. Here's the standout colour for every month of 2025.
January
Things started out more muted in the first part of the year before splashing out into colour later on. But that doesn't mean January needs to be drab – this Flint spoon rest is the perfect way to add an affordable touch of luxury to your cooking station if you're more of a monochrome kitchen fan.
February
This bright blue is such a fresh shade for a kitchen, bringing the dreamy hue of a Mediterranean summer into British kitchens during a very dark February. This pan shape, available via this incredible QVC deal, is a great all-rounder for everyday cooking too. Certainly one for brightening up the winter months!
March
White (and warm off-whites, like Meringue) are having a serious moment. Just look at at Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2026 and KitchenAid's newest Porcelain mixer for proof. Of course, Le Creuset were far ahead of that hype with this bestselling shade, which has remained an Ideal Home reader favourite since its release years ago.
April
Volcanic, the original Le Creuset orange, was (and is) a consistent hit with shoppers across the year. In April, the launch of this glittery version titled Flamme Dorée to celebrate 100 years of Le Creuset history only boosted Volcanic's profile. So the only question is, are you fan of the added sparkle or not?
May
Just look at Kiwi – it might be my favourite shade on this entire list. It's bright, playful and oh so green (one of the trendiest shades of 2025, don't you know), as well as perfect for spring. But if you like this shade as much as me then don't rest on your laurels, it's unfortunately been discontinued for 2026 so this is one of the last clearance items you can grab it in.
June
Sage is another of the shades that Ideal Home readers bought the most of in the last year, but it's also set to be retired to make room for brand new shades. So if you're a fan of this particular green then stock up while you can – most of the stock has unfortunately already disappeared.
July
Pink kitchen ideas are never far from my mind and when I'm daydreaming about the country kitchen of my fantasies, this Shell Pink set always features. Not only is this shade timelessly feminine and cosy, it's also easy to find on sale. Take this bargain 2-piece QVC set as evidence.
August
Yellow was voted by one of our experts as one of the colours that will instantly make your kitchen feel cosy. Le Creuset's corresponding shade, Nectar, has a retro-feel that has proved a hit with maximalists as well as those looking to add a pop of colour to neutral schemes.
September
The very elegant Nuit was launched by Le Creuset in September and Ideal Home readers immediately took to it as a grown up, alternative colour to add to their kitchens. It's moody, luxe and you can buy essentially every Le Creuset piece in it if you want a full matching set.
October
October saw many lookalikes of Le Creuset's pumpkin casserole hit the market, but the original collection remained very popular with readers, who were looking to shop quality dishes that they can use for dozens of autumns to come. From this charming dish complete with a stem shaped knob to the smaller cocottes, Halloween was a big time for cookware.
November
These ramekins are a fabulous hosting piece to add to your collection – individual pies and puddings couldn't be easier to whip up in these mini dishes. Thyme has been very popular so far this winter and this holly-adorned version just shot to the top of my wishlist for Christmastime.
December
We've seen plenty of love for Burgundy so far in December as we creep toward Christmas, helped along by our tests of Le Creuset's stovetop kettle vs an electric one. A festive and practical kitchen appliance? Sign us up...
How we curated this list
We've collected data from purchases made through Ideal Home's cookware coverage to bring you the top colours bought in the last year. But that's not all, we've also been testing Le Creuset cookware for years now as part of our quest to find the best pans for induction hobs and the best saucepan sets out there. That means we know which Le Creuset shapes and products really hold their own and are worth your investment.
If you've been ruminating over the purchase of a Le Creuset dish for a while, let this be your shopping inspiration – the quality is bound to impress!
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.