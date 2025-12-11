It's the time for reflection on the year gone by, and for the cookware-obsessed, it was a big 12 months indeed. Le Creuset, the most renowned cookware brand around, celebrated its centenary in style with a flurry of limited edition colours and pieces. And it appears that you, the Ideal Home readers, snapped them right up.

Armed with stats on the bestselling Le Creuset colour and pieces from our roundups of the best cookware from the last year, I've compiled an insight into which hues are currently adorning hobs up and down the country. Here's the standout colour for every month of 2025.

How we curated this list

We've collected data from purchases made through Ideal Home's cookware coverage to bring you the top colours bought in the last year. But that's not all, we've also been testing Le Creuset cookware for years now as part of our quest to find the best pans for induction hobs and the best saucepan sets out there. That means we know which Le Creuset shapes and products really hold their own and are worth your investment.

Putting two Le Creuset shapes head to head in the Ideal Home test kitchen. (Image credit: Future)

If you've been ruminating over the purchase of a Le Creuset dish for a while, let this be your shopping inspiration – the quality is bound to impress!

