These are the Le Creuset colours Ideal Home readers couldn't stop looking at this year – the most popular buys each month from January to December

We reveal the hues and buys that you fell for every month of the last year

Le Creuset colours
(Image credit: Le Creuset)
Molly Cleary's avatar
By
published

It's the time for reflection on the year gone by, and for the cookware-obsessed, it was a big 12 months indeed. Le Creuset, the most renowned cookware brand around, celebrated its centenary in style with a flurry of limited edition colours and pieces. And it appears that you, the Ideal Home readers, snapped them right up.

Armed with stats on the bestselling Le Creuset colour and pieces from our roundups of the best cookware from the last year, I've compiled an insight into which hues are currently adorning hobs up and down the country. Here's the standout colour for every month of 2025.

How we curated this list

We've collected data from purchases made through Ideal Home's cookware coverage to bring you the top colours bought in the last year. But that's not all, we've also been testing Le Creuset cookware for years now as part of our quest to find the best pans for induction hobs and the best saucepan sets out there. That means we know which Le Creuset shapes and products really hold their own and are worth your investment.

Le Creuset dishes at the test centre

Putting two Le Creuset shapes head to head in the Ideal Home test kitchen.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've been ruminating over the purchase of a Le Creuset dish for a while, let this be your shopping inspiration – the quality is bound to impress!

Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.

To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.

