Your guests will never know these cast-iron pans came from George Home and not Le Creuset – and you can pick them up for under £35

Back by popular demand, George Home’s cast iron cookware collection has returned just in time for the festive season to begin, and it’s been drenched in a stunning new burgundy colourway.

When investing in the best cast iron cookware , you can expect to part with a few hundred of your hard-earned cash. But, not in this case. George Home’s Shallow Casserole Dish (£29) and the Cast Iron Stockpot (£32) are two of the most affordable cast iron pieces I’ve seen, and I’m sure you’ll agree they look far more expensive than their price tag.

If you’re looking for cookware that rivals that of Staub and Le Creuset, without breaking the bank, George Home’s offerings could be the answer to your prayers. But you’ll have to be quick, as it’s predicted to sell out fast.

George Home Burgundy Cast Iron Stockpot £32 at George Home With gold accent and a rich, red colourway, these pans look incredibly luxurious. Why not treat yourself or a loved one for Christmas. George Home Burgundy Cast Iron Shallow Casserole Dish £29 at George Home A shallow casserole is incredibly versitile and a good investment for your kitchen. This type of cast iron cookware is great for frying, baking, searing and even roasting joints of meat.

Drenched in a rich, burgundy shade, these two pots are simply beautiful. Red hues have made up a huge part of the year’s colour palette , and this trend is expected to continue long into 2026, meaning this pretty colour will not date any time soon (if ever).

The burgundy shade has been introduced by the brand as a festive nod to Christmas, but I think this red shade is not limited solely to Xmas. From cherry red to claret, deep-toned reds have made their way into every design-led space from the catwalk to the year’s paint trends , making these pots a style choice as much as they are a practical choice.

And practical they are. Whether you’re cooking a Christmas dinner or serving up your favourite winter warmer, the stockpot is 33 x 25 x 16.2 cm, and the shallow casserole is 6.7cm x 24.4cm x 41.4cm. The stock pot is slightly larger than Le Creuset’s 4.2L Cast Iron Round Casserole (£319) , which is 25cm across, meaning it is well-suited for serving groups and families.

The shallow casserole is a little larger than the Le Creuset Shallow Casserole (£319), which is 30cm across, compared to George Home’s 41.4cm diameter, again making it a solid choice for batch cooking and hosting.

The George Home Cast Iron Collection is made from heavyweight cast iron, which promises even heat distribution - the main draw for investing in cast iron cookware. Both pans are also dishwasher safe for added ease of cleaning, and they have a non-stick interior to make cooking even easier, too.

I can’t vouch that it will be as high-quality as higher-end cast iron brands; however, the Ideal Home team has recently been very impressed with George Home’s cookware range, including their £30 alternative to the Always Pan . I’d say it’s an excellent, affordable option, and a great way to introduce yourself to the world of cast-iron pans.

However, if these pans sell out before you get a chance to get your hands on them, here are three more budget-friendly alternatives.

Habitat Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Chocolate £45 at Habitat We're obbsessed with Habitat's new chocolately shade for their cult cast iron pot. These pots have a few 5.3L capacity and some reviews claim it is as good as Le Creuset. M&S Cast Iron Large Casserole Dish £42 at M&S At 5.2L, this pot is perfect for families and dinner parties. It has a beautiful ombre colourway and reviews praise its value for money compared to premium competitiors. Dunelm Cast Iron Casserole Dish 3l £38 at Dunelm Dunelm have loads of pretty pastel cast iron sets but I love this fiery orange hue. Reviews say it is spacious, looks good and is high-quality.

The George Home Cast Iron Collection is stylish, stunning and brilliantly priced. I’m planning on picking up a set myself. What about you?