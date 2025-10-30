Your guests will never know these cast-iron pans came from George Home and not Le Creuset – and you can pick them up for under £35
George Home's cast iron collection is back with a stunning festive update
Back by popular demand, George Home’s cast iron cookware collection has returned just in time for the festive season to begin, and it’s been drenched in a stunning new burgundy colourway.
When investing in the best cast iron cookware, you can expect to part with a few hundred of your hard-earned cash. But, not in this case. George Home’s Shallow Casserole Dish (£29) and the Cast Iron Stockpot (£32) are two of the most affordable cast iron pieces I’ve seen, and I’m sure you’ll agree they look far more expensive than their price tag.
If you’re looking for cookware that rivals that of Staub and Le Creuset, without breaking the bank, George Home’s offerings could be the answer to your prayers. But you’ll have to be quick, as it’s predicted to sell out fast.
Drenched in a rich, burgundy shade, these two pots are simply beautiful. Red hues have made up a huge part of the year’s colour palette, and this trend is expected to continue long into 2026, meaning this pretty colour will not date any time soon (if ever).
The burgundy shade has been introduced by the brand as a festive nod to Christmas, but I think this red shade is not limited solely to Xmas. From cherry red to claret, deep-toned reds have made their way into every design-led space from the catwalk to the year’s paint trends, making these pots a style choice as much as they are a practical choice.
And practical they are. Whether you’re cooking a Christmas dinner or serving up your favourite winter warmer, the stockpot is 33 x 25 x 16.2 cm, and the shallow casserole is 6.7cm x 24.4cm x 41.4cm. The stock pot is slightly larger than Le Creuset’s 4.2L Cast Iron Round Casserole (£319), which is 25cm across, meaning it is well-suited for serving groups and families.
The shallow casserole is a little larger than the Le Creuset Shallow Casserole (£319), which is 30cm across, compared to George Home’s 41.4cm diameter, again making it a solid choice for batch cooking and hosting.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
The George Home Cast Iron Collection is made from heavyweight cast iron, which promises even heat distribution - the main draw for investing in cast iron cookware. Both pans are also dishwasher safe for added ease of cleaning, and they have a non-stick interior to make cooking even easier, too.
I can’t vouch that it will be as high-quality as higher-end cast iron brands; however, the Ideal Home team has recently been very impressed with George Home’s cookware range, including their £30 alternative to the Always Pan. I’d say it’s an excellent, affordable option, and a great way to introduce yourself to the world of cast-iron pans.
However, if these pans sell out before you get a chance to get your hands on them, here are three more budget-friendly alternatives.
The George Home Cast Iron Collection is stylish, stunning and brilliantly priced. I’m planning on picking up a set myself. What about you?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.