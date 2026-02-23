The 3 Dulux paint colours that interior experts always use – the classic shades they use time and time again

Even though colour trends are constantly evolving, there are certain shades that designers return to time and time again - the reliable hues that seem to work in pretty much any home.

And as one of the most popular paint brands on the market, it's telling to know what pro designers think the best Dulux paint colours are. It's the sort of knowledge that will make choosing the perfect paint colour for your home definitively easier.

With that in mind, I reached out to interior designers and a colour expert to see what Dulux paint colours they *actually* use. Turns out, they swear by three colours in particular.

Willow Tree

(Image credit: Dulux)

I was a little surprised when I first heard what Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director and Colour Expert at Dulux, had to say with regards to the brand's most popular paint colours.

'Green for sure,' she revealed. 'The wonderful thing about green is that it goes well with almost every other colour. You only have to look out into your garden to see just how true that is.'

Marianne emphasises that it is, in fact, a neutral in its own right. There are loads of popular greens available from Dulux, but Marianne highlights Willow Tree as one of (if not the) most popular variation of the colour, for its 'fresh, modern feel.'

Marianne Shillingford Social Links Navigation Creative Director at Dulux Marianne is a decorating expert who is passionate about the power of colour to change lives. As well as her current role as Creative Director at Dulux, she is the founder of the Colour in Design Award, which encourages a new generation of colour-forward design talent.

Egyptian Cotton

(Image credit: Dulux)

When it came to asking other interior designers about their favourite Dulux paints, Egyptian Cotton was a resounding answer across the board. As Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi puts it, 'Egyptian Cotton is one of those rare neutrals that designers return to again and again because it doesn’t behave like a ‘safe beige’. It has warmth, softness and depth, which means it responds beautifully to light throughout the day and never feels flat or cold on the wall.'

Victoria Benini, interior design and furniture expert at Harbour Lifestyle agrees. 'There's a very subtle khaki undertone to this colour which gives it a luxurious depth,' she says. 'It feels grounded and organic.'

This makes it the perfect shade if you're curious about green living room ideas but not quite sure if you want to go all in. It's a gorgeously soft neutral that tiptoes into green territory.

Timeless

(Image credit: Dulux)

Last but not least, interior experts swear by Timeless for when they want a truly neutral base to build upon. An ultra-pale cream that many consider to be one of the best white paints, it has a subtle warmth that stops it from going into the too white territory.

'Timeless is incredibly versatile - you can use it anywhere you’d normally opt for white (avoiding the areas not to paint white), and it immediately creates a more welcoming feel,' Victoria says. 'That adaptability makes it ideal for anyone who likes to refresh their accessories regularly, or evolve their space with changing trends.'

Dulux named this one well. It's a paint shade that has truly stood the test of time.

Are you feeling inspired to try any of the best Dulux paint colours which pro designers swear by?