These are the 4 paint colours experts recommend leaving in 2025 – and what shades are replacing them in the new year

It’s officially December which means we're nearly at the end of the year with the start of a new one right ahead of us. In anticipation of 2026, I’m looking ahead to the new year. And it’s not just the year number that we’ll be changing – there are also paint colours to leave in 2025.

According to paint and colour pros, there are certain paint trends that are best to be left behind – some of these won’t be any surprise to you as we’ve all been slowly falling out of love with these previously popular colours. Meanwhile, some of the other hues on this list might be a bit of a shock. But don’t worry, the experts also reveal what tones to opt for instead as you welcome 2026 in your home.

‘Together, these tones are replacing the cooler neutrals because they bring warmth, character and emotional resonance – everything people are craving in their homes right now,’ says Victoria Yardley, founder of Victory Colours.

1. Grey

As Victoria of Victory Colours just revealed, cool neutrals are out – and what’s a colder neutral than grey? Grey used to be everybody’s go-to colour in neutrals. But in the last couple of years, it’s been a shade slowly being removed from everybody’s home.

At the end of last year, grey was named the sofa colour going out of style in 2025. Clearly, the eradication of grey is set to continue in 2026.

‘The biggest trend that is fading from popularity is the dominance of greys,’ says Caroline Thornborough, design director of Thorndown. ‘For years greys featured highly in interiors with all shades of grey wall paint, grey furniture and grey soft furnishings, appearing very heavily on social media in particular.’

2. Pure white

What?! No more white walls in 2026?! That’s absolutely not the case, don’t worry. Getting the best white paint for your home will never go out of style, it’s a timeless interior choice. But stark whites are certainly fading in popularity as they’re being replaced with off-whites and white with warmer undertones.

‘For much of the past decade, interiors were dominated by icy greys and clinical whites,’ says Lucy Steele at V&CO Paint. ‘These shades promised a clean, modern backdrop and offered the flexibility to pair with virtually any accent colour.'

'But what once felt fresh is now being criticised as overly sterile and flat. As a result, cool whites are falling rapidly out of favour.’

3. Primary colours

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Primary colours have been one of the biggest tools of the dopamine decor trend that dominated most of this and last year. But in 2026, child-like primary colours are being swapped out for more grown-up, sophisticated shades instead.

‘Flat primary shades, like bright reds, sunny yellows and pure blues, are increasingly being seen as too simplistic for modern interiors,' says Lucy from V&CO Paint. While these hues once made a playful, punchy statement, they are now being criticised for feeling one-dimensional.'

4. Cool navy blue

(Image credit: David Giles)

Similarly to cool greys and whites, cold navy blues are also going out of style. I know what you’re thinking (or at least might be) – Dulux just announced a navy blue as one of its colours of the year for 2026, so how come that navy is going out of style? Blue is set to be one of the biggest colour trends in 2026, but it’s blue shades with warm undertones rather than cold blue shades.

‘Deep navy has long been celebrated for its ability to bring drama and elegance to a room, acting as a bold alternative to black while still feeling timeless. Cooler, inky blues that lack warmth or depth are increasingly being seen as too stark and uninviting, edging them out of trend lists,' explains paint expert Lucy.

'The focus instead is shifting toward atmospheric blues that have warmth and character. A navy with subtle undertones of green or plum can feel grounding and reassuring rather than cold or severe.'

What’s replacing them

1. Earthy tones

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

The popularity of earthy tones is not anything new for 2026 as shades of brown, terracotta, nature-inspired greens and reds have all been big home decor trends this year. But it’s a trend that’s only getting bigger and stronger.

‘Warmer neutrals and richer earthy undertones are taking centre stage,’ Lucy at V&CO Paint says.

‘In the last year, earthy tones have ascended in popularity with colours influenced by the land,' continues Caroline from Thorndown. 'We see the natural world continuing to influence design with home consumers wanting to be surrounded by the beautiful colours and tones from nature.’

2. Deep moody colours

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Dark reds, burgundy and aubergine shades have been identified as some of the biggest colour trends for 2026. And it’s colours like these that are set to replace the more simplistic primary shades.

‘Instead of a stark primary red, think about warm burgundies that bring depth and intrigue,' Lucy advises. 'By softening and layering these foundational shades, interiors gain the richness and moodiness that make them feel intentional rather than accidental.'

3. Light but warm shades

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Butter yellow has been a major colour trend in the last couple of years. And it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. On the contrary, it’s replacing brighter sunny yellows.

‘Warm undertones are leading the shift. Soft butter yellows are gaining real momentum – they brighten a room without overwhelming it,’ Victoria at Victory Colours explains.

My top picks for 2026-worthy paint colours

Victoria concludes, ‘Homeowners are moving away from schemes that feel flat or cold, and instead gravitating toward palettes that bring warmth, comfort and a sense of optimism back into their spaces.’