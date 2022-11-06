Brilliant Christmas gifts under £50 - check out our festive edit
Need some gifts under £50 mark? Our pick of these gorgeous pressies prove that you can treat your loved ones without breaking the bank
Practically no-one is flush this year so these gifts under £50 are just the thing we all need to help tackle our Christmas gift list, while treating our loved ones with some gorgeousness at the same time.
To that end, we've scoured the shops to find a selection of our must-have buys that will make perfect Christmas gifts for friends and family this season.
Great design doesn't need to cost a lot of money so why should you fork out a fortune for really great gifts? The following curated list proves that you can buy anything from a best scented candle to a classic vintage-style DAB radio... and still have change from a £50 note.
While not everything on our list can be defined as homeware, they are all items that you would use at home and there's plenty of variety for mums and dads, sisters and brothers, grandparents and even teens.
We have featured some products from independent retailers, while others come from some of Ideal Home's fave department stores, like John Lewis and Selfridges.
And if £50 is too rich for your budget, don't worry - the majority of these beauties are under the £35 mark, so you can get more for your money. You could also double up and get someone two items off the list if you're feeling super generous.
The bottom line is, whatever your budget and how ever long your list is, there are still great bargains to be found so that you don't end up broke and miserable come January. Instead, you'll be basking in the warm glow of having gifted your loved ones some wonderful presents without having parted with too much cash.
So go on - fill your boots with these brilliant buys and be that smug someone who has tackled all their present buying well in advance of the big day. Happy shopping!
Christmas gifts under £50 - The Ideal Home edit
Made from recycled cotton, this monochrome Scandi-style design is the best throw for cuddling into on a chilly evening.
Available in six colourways, this vintage-style portable DAB Radio features a Bluetooth connection for streaming, too.
If you tend to lose your keys more often than not, this neat GPS tracker will find them for you in a flash.
Made from sustainable cork and ceramic, this smart cake stand comes apart for easy cleaning.
Made in Sweden from FSC plywood, this 27cm x 20cm orange and pale pink tray is just the think to brighten up tea time.
Available in two sizes priced at £25 and £35 respectively, these mental candlesticks will add instant elegance to your fining table.
Containing mini versions of cologne, body and hand wash and body crème, this beats a boring paper hat hands down.
Created by brand British Colour Standard, these multicoloured candles come in a pack of four.
It's a bell. For champagne. Ring it this festive season and if you're in luck, you'll be furnished with a tall glass of fizz!
Perfect if you or an elderly relative struggles with a corkscrew, this clever rechargeable gadget does the job for you.
Also available in yellow, this easy-wipe washbag features oodles of space for all your lotions and potions when you're on hols.
Available in Blush or Grey, this neat stand keeps your desk clear of clutter and your headphones close to hand.
Part of a huge range of similarly decorated stationery and accessories, this notebook features five handy dividers.
Love a festive scent, fill your home with the aroma of cinnamon, clove and orange, with a hint of patchouli.
If you're looking for a more manual version of the best coffee machines, this glam 3-cup coffee pot is just the ticket.
Where to shop more gifts under £50
Want to find more great quality, gifts under £50? Check out these retailers for guaranteed great value presents to delight your friends and family...
