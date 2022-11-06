Brilliant Christmas gifts under £50 - check out our festive edit

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Practically no-one is flush this year so these gifts under £50 are just the thing we all need to help tackle our Christmas gift list, while treating our loved ones with some gorgeousness at the same time.

To that end, we've scoured the shops to find a selection of our must-have buys that will make perfect Christmas gifts for friends and family this season.



Great design doesn't need to cost a lot of money so why should you fork out a fortune for really great gifts? The following curated list proves that you can buy anything from a best scented candle to a classic vintage-style DAB radio... and still have change from a £50 note.

While not everything on our list can be defined as homeware, they are all items that you would use at home and there's plenty of variety for mums and dads, sisters and brothers, grandparents and even teens.

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor (Print) Ginevra has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021, having first joined the team in 2011. She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, editing, writing and commissioning, from planning through to publication.

We have featured some products from independent retailers, while others come from some of Ideal Home's fave department stores, like John Lewis and Selfridges.

And if £50 is too rich for your budget, don't worry - the majority of these beauties are under the £35 mark, so you can get more for your money. You could also double up and get someone two items off the list if you're feeling super generous.

The bottom line is, whatever your budget and how ever long your list is, there are still great bargains to be found so that you don't end up broke and miserable come January. Instead, you'll be basking in the warm glow of having gifted your loved ones some wonderful presents without having parted with too much cash.

So go on - fill your boots with these brilliant buys and be that smug someone who has tackled all their present buying well in advance of the big day. Happy shopping!

Christmas gifts under £50 - The Ideal Home edit

Where to shop more gifts under £50

Want to find more great quality, gifts under £50? Check out these retailers for guaranteed great value presents to delight your friends and family...