This space-saving minimalist Christmas tree from George Home is made for tiny homes looking for a festive touch

Whether this is the year that you need to invest in a second Christmas tree or you're looking for a space-saving option to squeeze in a little festive spirit to a small room or a tiny flat, I've found the perfect affordable alternative to pine needles and sap in this Gold Christmas Tree Ornament from George Home at Asda.

Gorgeous in gold and priced at £40, what caught my eye about this alternative to one of the best artificial Christmas trees is that it's perfectly minimalist — even when styled with mini baubles.

Made from metal and sprayed gold for an elegant look, this mini tree stands out from others because you can customise it with your own festive tree decorations so it feels unique to you.

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George at Asda Gold Christmas Tree Ornament £40 at George at Asda

You can keep it simple with an elegant gold and white bauble pairing, or you could even use this tree to house any homemade decorations from the kids over the years. I also like the idea of using it to exclusively hold chocolate tree decorations, that is, if you have the willpower not to eat them all in one day.

My only word of warning is to not hang anything too heavy on the tree as it could tip over. Style it with some real or faux presents nearby and some candles, and you've got yourself a simple yet elegant Christmassy corner.

(Image credit: George at Asda)

If you're on the hunt for more Christmas tree alternatives, we've spotted a few extra options at George Home. Whether for the kids' bedroom or playroom, or even for a corner of a dining room that feels otherwise empty during the festive period, these designs will prove to be game-changing when it comes to your Christmas decor.

Alternatives

George at Asda Black Metal Hanging Baubles Tree Decoration £20 at George at Asda A similar vibe but in black, this one offers space for 28 baubles and it stands at 103cm tall to make a statement. At just £20, it's a steal. George at Asda White Frosted Christmas Tree Decoration £18 at George at Asda This one's a real beauty — and it's perfect for anyone going for a softer look. Each branch is frosted in white, while it sits in a jute bag at 92cm tall. You should be able to hang very lightweight decorations from its branches. George at Asda Green Honeycomb Christmas Tree £18 at George at Asda You won't be able to add baubles to this one, but it will add a pop of green to a corner that might otherwise need it. Also, it's child and pet proof. Unless your pet eats cardboard, that is. After use, it folds away for next year, and it sits at 95cm from the floor.

Are you already thinking about your festive decor for 2026?

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