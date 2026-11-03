'It looks almost the same as a real Christmas tree’ – shoppers are raving about this £99 IKEA Christmas tree that's nearly 8ft tall!

IKEA has just dropped a new artificial Christmas tree for under £100, and standing at nearly 8ft tall, I’m calling it one of the best festive bargains of the year.

There’s no denying that the very best artificial Christmas trees often come with an expensive price tag - especially if you want a tree that looks exactly like the real deal (bar the dropped needles). But IKEA’s VINTERFINT Artificial Christmas Tree has landed in the UK and has proved that a quality tree doesn’t have to break the bank.

If you’re looking for a budget Christmas decorating idea that still looks stylish, IKEA’s Christmas shop is the place to look this year. Here’s why I think the VINTERFINT Christmas tree is a worthy investment.

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IKEA Vinterfint Artificial Christmas Tree - In/outdoor Green 240 Cm £99 at ikea.com

This week, I’ve been on the hunt for affordable Christmas trees. Already I’ve spotted B&Q’s Black Friday Christmas tree deal , where their 7ft Valais tree is just £50. And now, IKEA’s VINTERFINT tree has become available in the UK, and it’s an even better deal.

The VINTERFINT tree is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors. It stands at 240cm, making it nearly a whopping 8ft tall, which makes its £99 price tag all the more impressive. Now, IKEA hasn’t revealed how many branch tips this has, so you won’t be able to tell how realistic it looks until you see it in person, but the images and reviews are reassuring of its quality.

'Some of the best artificial Christmas trees can cost several £100s. So seeing a tree that looks as realistic as this IKEA one does - at least in the images - selling for just £99 is refreshing. And the fact that it's nearly 8ft tall, while most trees that are pricier than this one measure 6ft or 7ft, is another perk of this budget-friendly tree. And based on the reviews, the existing customers are very happy with it, which speaks volumes,’ commented Sara Hesikova , Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor and resident Christmas tree expert.

(Image credit: IKEA)

As Sara mentions, this tree has already racked up great reviews online, with customers praising the quality and price.

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‘First time getting a fake tree, and I must say it looks almost the same as a real xmas tree. It’s very sturdy and easy to assemble; I can't believe it was just £100. We saw many more fake xmas trees in other shops around London, but we liked this one the most,’ said one.

‘This is a beautiful authentic-looking Swedish-style tree! Showcases ornaments and looks great with the ball lights,’ said another.

The VINTERFINT tree is available for delivery and in-store. However, If you’re unable to get your hands on one, here are a few more budget trees we recommend.

B&Q 7ft Valais Natural effect Hinged Full Artificial Christmas tree - Green £50 at B&Q I can't belive this tree is only £50. This Specialbuy is part of B&Q's Black Friday sale event, so when it's gone, it's gone. Be quick, if you want to get your hands on one. Habitat 7ft Pre lit Blue Oscar With Pine Cone Christmas Tree £95 at Argos This pretty tree comes with 200 warm white bulbs already woven through the branches, plus pinecone decorations and a snowy finish. Habitat 5ft Natural Look Upswept Mixed Tip Christmas Tree £90 at Habitat UK Reviews say this tree look incredibly realistic in real life. Considering it has 1528 branch tips combining 3D and flat needles, I belive it.

You don't need to spend hundreds on an artificial Christmas tree this year. IKEA's affordable VINTERFINT tree is perfect for celebrating the festivities.