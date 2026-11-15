This firework-inspired outdoor Christmas tree light from George Home is the perfect way to turn your garden into a pretty winter wonderland

If you’re looking for a pretty outdoor Christmas light display to decorate the front or back garden, I’ve just found one that’ll steal the show.

George Home’s Gold Firework Christmas Tree Light is just £55 , and it can be used both indoors and outdoors. It’s a twinkling display of firework-inspired lights adorning multi-stem branches, and one of the prettiest garden lighting ideas I've found all year. It actually rivals M&S’s Outdoor Christmas Tree as my favourite outdoor Christmas tree light, because it offers even more texture and an authentic tree shape with the same golden glow.

Here’s why the George Home Gold Firework Christmas Tree Light is so high on my wishlist.

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George Home Gold Firework Christmas Tree Light £55 at George Home

My favourite thing about the George Home Gold Firework Christmas Tree Light is the firework-inspired LED clusters. They look so magical on the ends of the delicate branches, and from a distance, they resemble the abundant foliage of a real Christmas tree (with a very radiant twist).

Of course, this one is already lit, so you won’t need to learn how to light outdoor trees for Christmas. Instead, you get an instant display of warm-white lights, filling the home and garden with a golden glow.

That’s another thing, actually – the George Home Gold Firework Christmas Tree Light is designed for indoor and outdoor use, so you can use it as a small living room decorating idea for Christmas or a feature of a front or back garden.

(Image credit: George Home)

The tree light is mains-powered and the cable length is only two metres long, so you’ll probably need an outdoor extension cord like this Masterplug 1 Socket 15m Extension Lead from Argos – but it’s well worth the setup for such a beautiful light display.

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It packs a real punch in height, too – at 150cm, the tree is tall enough to make a real impact outdoors. Its square base means there's no need for ground staking, either (just keep an eye on it during windy weather!).

Turned off, the George Home Hold Firework Christmas Tree Light looks pretty, too. Although it loses its warm glow, the bare branches add wintry character to outdoor spaces, so it remains an beautiful front garden idea during the day.

More outdoor Christmas lights

Cox & Cox Outdoor Light Up Tiered Tree - 3m £135 at Cox & Cox Go even bigger with this 3-metre-tall outdoor Christmas tree light. Lights4fun Studley Rattan Cone Outdoor Christmas Decoration Trio £148.74 at Lights4fun I love these rattan cone-style Christmas trees. B&Q Warm White LED Christmas Tree Path Light, Set of 4 £25 at B&Q Add a row of tiny light-up Christmas trees to your front or back garden.

For £55, the George Home Gold Firework Christmas Tree Light is an absolute steal. It's perfect for decorating a front garden with virtually no effort, but you can bring the tree inside for a cosy indoor display, too.