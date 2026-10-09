If there’s one thing IKEA is really good at, it’s producing space-saving designs that actually work for small homes, especially their Christmas decorations, and the STRÅLA LED tree (£25) is both affordable and well-suited to homes that can't fit a full-size Christmas tree.

While it’s not quite December yet, it's worth remembering that the best artificial Christmas trees sell out fast every single year. And while we may all dream of adding the bushy foliage and twinkling lights to our homes for the festive season, not all of us are blessed with the space to do so.

In the past, we’ve been impressed with IKEA’s peg tree , but the STRÅLA LED tree is perfect for those amongst us who still want the twinkle and glitter of Christmas, even if they lack the space for a full-size tree.

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If you have a small home or flat, it can often feel like the leading Christmas trends are unsuitable for your space, frequently requiring sweeping hallways, open-plan living rooms and spacious kitchens to take shape.

Standing at 150 cm tall, this narrow Christmas tree is moulded into its tree shape by its warm, twinkling fairy lights. With multiple festive light modes, it can also be used both indoors and outdoors, so you can incorporate it into your Christmas garden lighting ideas , too. It’s made from stainless steel, so you don’t have to worry about the weather spoiling your display.

However, what attracted me to this tree was its space-saving capabilities. Unlike a real tree (which inevitably drops needles all over your floor) or an artificial tree, you don’t have to worry about sprawling, bushy branches dominating your floor space.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Speaking as someone who lives in a small flat, my artificial tree does frequently get in the way when the festive season rolls around, and it dominates a lot of my floor space. What I like about the STRÅLA LED tree is that it will neatly slot into a corner, and you don’t have to worry about branches getting in your way.

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At £25, it’s also cost-effective. Technically speaking, this tree is a Christmas light, so you don’t have to worry about bringing extra ornaments, tinsel or fairy lights to decorate. It also works as an extra piece of decor, tucked under your stairs to illuminate dark corners, on your patio, or even in a kitchen or dining room corner to ensure festivities run through the home.

IKEA is not the only retailer producing stylish Christmas decor for small spaces. Here are a few more of my favourites.

John Lewis John Lewis Pre-Lit Led Snowball Bare Branch Tree, Warm White £25 at John Lewis Twig trees are are a great choice for small spaces. They take up minimal space, while, offering festive sparkle and glow. Argos Home 3ft Small Christmas Tree £6 at Argos Artifical trees go as small as 3ft! This one is perfect for tables, windowsills and even your kitchen worktops. nkuku Mala Jute Tree - Natural - Small / Natural £45 at nkuku Fancy something minimalist? This stylish jute tree is also great for small spaces. It's a perfect choice if you prefer a simpler look.

Christmas comes round faster than you think, so it's always a good idea to start prepping now, and IKEA's LED tree is a great option for small spaces.