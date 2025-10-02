I found the perfect autumnal towels at M&S – they’re ideal for an easy bathroom update

Upon walking into my bathroom a couple of days ago, I audibly shivered. Without quite realising it, we've descended into official 'slippers-needed' weather, particularly when walking on cold bathroom floors so, as a result, I decided that I needed to make the space a bit cosier. Upgrading some of my bath towels was the best place to begin.

Over the summer months my bathroom became somewhat of a minimal space, however now this simple decor feels stark against the colder weather so I've been on the hunt for autumnal decor to update it with.

In a bathroom, decor must add functionality in addition to offering style, and towels fit this brief. A bathroom towel is an essential part of a practical space but if chosen carefully, they're a clever way of adding colour, pattern and indulgence to a design. The high street has had many covetable bathroom towel designs of late but after spotting M&S' new gingham style, I knew it was just what my bathroom needs for a cosy-season shake up.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Gingham Embroidered Towel £9.50 at Marks and Spencer UK This olive green shade is my favourite from the three colours these gingham towels come in. It's soothing but has an earthy quality that is super on trend.

While we love joyful bathroom colour schemes, choosing them can often feel daunting. A bathroom design will last for years and is a significant investment, so it's understandable if you want to choose a more pared-back look. Instead, you can add seasonal and on-trend updates through accessories, and towels are the perfect place to start.

Checked towels have been a big bathroom trend lately, with John Lewis featuring some of the very best in stylish shades of green and yellow.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

While gingham features heavily on picnic blankets throughout the summer months, M&S's collection of gingham towels are in particularly autumnal shades, making them the perfect cosy addition to a bathroom.

'I don't think it's possible to have enough gingham, whether that's in your wardrobe or at home and I'm definitely eyeing up some patterned towels as my next bathroom buy,' says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor.

'I've wanted the (rather expensive) Piglet in Bed ones for a long time, but after spotting a much more affordable dupe at M&S I can get a set without breaking the bank as well!''

Burgundy is a huge colour trend this autumn and will add depth to a bathroom, creating an inviting and cosy feel that is made for evenings spent soaking. Pale blue and burgundy is also a combination we've seen paired together a lot recently, so you could create a trendy two-tone effect by mixing up bath sheets and hand towels.

Do you like the cottage-core inspired gingham look or is there another pattern you have your eye on?