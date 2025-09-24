If you’re wondering how Stacey Solomon always achieves a beautifully spooky home come Halloween, I’ve got you covered. Recently, I caught up with the star to discuss her latest George Home collection , and she shared one of her favourite autumnal crafts that you can easily achieve at home.

It’s no secret that the Ideal Home team are big fans of Stacey and how she styles her idyllic Pickle Cottage, which is often a fantastic example to showcase the biggest home decor trends .

The reality star frequently shares glimpses of her life via her Instagram page and TV show Stacey & Joe, and it was her Instagram where I first spotted her pumpkin vase hack, and knew I had to ask her about it. This is what she told me.

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) A photo posted by on

Using bunches of beautiful dahlias, Stacey used one of her pumpkins grown at Pickle Cottage as a vessel to hold her beautiful floral bouquet. Styles with the Stone-Effect Pumpkin Ornaments (£12) from her George Home collection, the end result was, by all means, impressive. And the good news? It was way easier to create than it looks.

‘I literally cut the head off and scooped it out,’ Stacey told me. ‘And always scoop more than you think. If you think you’ve scooped enough, you’ve not. There’s loads of flesh in there, keep scooping until it’s white.

‘If you want it to last a bit longer, you can spray bleach on the inside to stop the pumpkin from rotting, and then I just use Oasis - and my local farmer was selling dahlias this year, they were like 10 for £3 - and I bed them into the oasis and make a nice flower display.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

Laughing, Stacey urged me to check if any farmers local to me were selling flowers, saying that you often could get a great deal.

However, she also pointed out that after completing the hack, she learned Oasis is not the most sustainable choice, as it is not biodegradable. Instead, you should opt for alternatives such as foam flower cages (£13.29) at Amazon , which are durable and can be reused, flower frogs (£6.99 at Amazon) or Agra Wool Bricks (£14.80 at Amazon) .

If you’ve been keeping up with Stacey, then you’ll know she’s put a lot of time and effort into her pumpkin patch, using the produce for a range of crafts, such as her statement pumpkin archway over her front door.

This pumpkin vase trick is an easier project to try, but it looks just as good! All you need now is a couple of classic Stacey accessories to finish the look.

At Home with Stacey Solomon Stacey Solomon Pink Large Glitter Glass Pumpkin £14 at George Home Glass pumpkins are a sophisticated choice this year and the splash of glitter gives this one an added playful touch. At Home with Stacey Solomon Stacey Solomon Felt Pumpkins - Set of 5 £10 at George Home Aren't these felt pumpkins adorable? They are perfect for any tablescape you have planned. At Home with Stacey Solomon Stacey Solomon Pumpkin-Shaped Napkin Rings - Set of 4 £10 at George Home Introducing pumpkins in the smallest of details can really enhance your autumnal set up. These napkin rings show your guests your incredible attention to detail.

If you’re looking for something to do with you r harvested pumpkins , this may be the perfect weekend craft to sink your teeth into.

Perfect as a table centre piece or to freshen up a windowsill, and with flesh perfect for pies and cakes, this easy craft might be my favourite of the year.